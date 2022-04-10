Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo ruing decision to join Red Devils; Erling Haaland snubs move to Old Trafford, and more - 9 April 2022

Manchester United stuttered to a 0-1 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. The result all but ended interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s hopes of securing a top-four finish this season.

Meanwhile, Martin Keown has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is ruing his decision to join the Red Devils. Elsewhere, Erling Haaland has no interest in moving to Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 9th April 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo ruing decision to join Manchester United, says Martin Keown

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a season to forget.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be regretting his decision to return to Manchester United. The Portuguese left Juventus last summer to arrive at Old Trafford. However, that move has not panned out as the 37-year-old would have liked to.

The Red Devils are out of the UEFA Champions League and are not involved in the Premier League title race either. Intetim manager Ralf Rangnick’s wards are struggling to secure a top-four finish and were on Saturday undone by an Everton side embroiled in a relegation battle.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo limped off the pitch after this injury Cristiano Ronaldo limped off the pitch after this injury 😳 https://t.co/ZxE5KDwx1X

Speaking during the game, Keown pointed out that Ronaldo could be questioning his return to Old Trafford.

“Disappointing from a Manchester United point of view, Fernandes as well – the one you expect to play the passes, not coming off for him. I think that [running out of ideas] comes from the manager with the changes that he’s made. I’ve seen [Juan] Mata come on, it’s almost like there are too many passers on the pitch right now,” said Keown.

“Marcus] Rashford came off. You want someone who’s going to stretch the game, [Anthony] Elanga’s done nothing since he’s been on. Ronaldo, I think he’s looking around him and thinking, “Why did I come here for?” It’s not what they expected at all.’” said Keown.

Ronaldo has struck 18 times across conpetitions this season but is all set to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

Erling Haaland snubs move to Old Trafford

Erling Haaland has ruled out a move to Old Trafford.

Erling Haaland is not interested in joining Manchester United this summer, according to ESPN. The Norwegian has been in red–hot form in recent seasons and is set to move to a new club this summer. The Red Devils are among the clubs in contention for his signature.

However, the 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker has dismissed interest from the Premier League giants as he believes the club cannot cater to his ambitions. The Old Trafford outfit have previously informed the player’s entourage that they are willing to match any financial offer for the player.

However, Haaland is not driven by finances and wants to select his next destination based on the club’s sporting project.

Ruben Neves worth £100 million, says Bruno Lage

Ruben Neves is wanted at Old Trafford.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage has said that Ruben Neves is worth £100 million.

The Portuguese midfielder is a target for Manchester United, who are likely to invest heavily in their squad this summer. The 25-year-old is currently sidelined with an injury and is unlikely to play again this season.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Lage heaped praise on Neves.

“I don't know if it's Man United or other teams, what I know is we have a special player here with us. What he is doing this season is very good. I think also the way we play, he can show a better Ruben, and also the way he plays puts our team on a different level,” said Lage.

“When you have that player, the best thing to do is improve his salary and years of contract. But who knows, when you have a top player like him in that specific position, that can defend and attack, and is a top professional and a great man, the big teams are there with £100m to buy these kinds of players,” said Lage.

Edited by Bhargav