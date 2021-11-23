Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival jeopardised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans, says pundit; Red Devils preparing improved offer for Real Madrid star, and more - 23rd November 2021

Manchester United will have their task cut out when they travel to El Madrigal on Tuesday to face Villarreal in the Champions League. Both sides are tied on seven points apiece at the top of Group F. The Red Devils need a win to seal their berth in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Paul Merson believes the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United jeopardised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans. Elsewhere, The Red Devils are preparing an improved offer for a Real Madrid star.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 23rd November 2021:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival jeopardised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans, says Paul Merson

Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival jeopardised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans this season.

Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival jeopardised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans this season. The Norwegian faced the sack after Manchester United endured a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Watford on Saturday. Solskjaer’s team had finished second in the league last season, while their latest reverse, fifth of the campaign, leaves them in eighth.

The Norwegian brought in Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho during the summer, before Ronaldo joined on deadline day. Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival did bring goals, but Merson believes it affected Solskjaer’s tactics. The Portuguese has scored nine times in 13 appearances for The Red Devils, but has scored just once in his last seven league games.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former player and now pundit said that Cristiano Ronaldo has not improved Manchester United despite his goalscoring exploits.

“You could see his (Solskjaer’s) plan: you play Cavani every other game; you have Sancho on one side, Marcus Rashford on the other; you have Mason Greenwood coming in and swapping around; you have pace, power, energy, youth, skill, the lot,” said Merson.

“Then, just before the season starts, he gets given Ronaldo. I think he's thrown it all out of the window. From day one, they're not a better team with Ronaldo in it,” said Merson. It's all snowballed for Solskjaer. He had a plan, and the Ronaldo situation threw it all out of the window, just before the season started,” said Merson.

Manchester United preparing improved offer for Vinicius Junior

Manchester United are preparing an improved offer for Vinicius Junior.

Manchester United are preparing an improved offer for Vinicius Junior, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Brazilian has been very impressive for Real Madrid this season. The Red Devils are long-time admirers of the 21-year-old, and previously failed to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United offered Vinicius Junior a yearly salary of €15 million, but the Brazilian turned that down. The Red Devils are now preparing to offer him an even bigger contract in a bid to convince the player to leave Los Blancos.

Manchester United join race for Renato Sanches

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Renato Sanches.

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Renato Sanches, according to Transfer Market Web. The Portuguese midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Lille in recent times. The 24-year-old is already wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal, and The Red Devils have now entered the fray for him.

Manchester United are preparing for the departure of Donny van de Beek in the winter. The Red Devils want to bring in Sanches to fill the gap in midfield. The Portuguese is ready to leave the Ligue 1 side in January.

