Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo's future at club depends on next Red Devils manager; Everton interested in midfield prodigy, and more - 8 January 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Aston Villa on Monday in the third round of the FA Cup. The Red Devils will be desperate for a win after losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in the Premier League in their last game.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo could decide his future at the club based on how arrives as the next Manchester United manager. Elsewhere, Everton are interested in a Red Devils prodigy.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 8th January 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at club depends on next Manchester United manager

Cristiano Ronaldo could decide his future at the club based on who becomes the next Manchester United manager, according to The Daily Star. The Portuguese joined the Red Devils last summer hoping to help the fallen giants ressurect their fortunes.

Ronaldo has been impressive since his return to Old Trafford. However, United have struggled this season, and are already 22 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

The Portuguese is disillusioned with the situation at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's current deal expires in the summer of 2023. However, the 36-year-old could speed up the process of his exit depending on who the next manager at the club is.

Ralf Rangnick has only taken the job on an interim basis. He is set to become the 'Senior Football Advisor' at Old Trafford this summer. Rangnick could also request a chance to lead the Red Devils on a permanent basis next season.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly informed the United hierarchy that he won't hang around if Rangnick gets the job permanently. Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers are all in the running to become the next Red Devils manager.

The Portuguese could stay if any of the three take charge at Old Trafford.

Everton interested in James Garner

Everton are interested in James Garner, according to Football Insider. The Manchester United midfielder has been quite impressive on loan at Nottingham Forest.

His performances have caught the attention of Everton, who want to sign Garner on loan for the rest of the season. The Toffees are enduring a difficult time this season, and are planning for reinforcements this month. Manager Rafael Benitez is a fan of Garner, and wants the youngster in his squad.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB | Everton are plotting a move for James Garner. Rafael Benítez is an admirer of Garner and is weighing up a move to sign him for the second half of the season. @footyinsider247] | Everton are plotting a move for James Garner. Rafael Benítez is an admirer of Garner and is weighing up a move to sign him for the second half of the season. #MUFC 3️⃣ | Everton are plotting a move for James Garner. Rafael Benítez is an admirer of Garner and is weighing up a move to sign him for the second half of the season. #MUFC [@footyinsider247]

The 20-year-old is highly rated at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils want Garner to gather valuable experience on loan. A chance to play Premier League football at Goodison Park could be quite enticing for the Englishman. However, United could be worried about the game time he secures at Everton.

Ipswich Town want Alvaro Fernandez

Ipswich Town want to sign Alvaro Fernandez from Manchester United, according to Football Insider. The 18-year-old joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in 2020, and has not looked back since then. Ipswich Town are eager to sign him on loan this month.

Former United assistant manager Kieran McKenna, currently in charge of Ipswich, is pushing for the move. The Red Devils could be ready to let the Spaniard leave on loan.

