Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo’s future depends on next manager, says former player; Ralf Rangnick rubbishes captaincy rumour, and more - 19 February 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the league after 25 games.

Meanwhile, former player Kevin Phillips has tipped United star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford. Elsewhere, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has rubbished rumours of a rift between the Portuguese and Harry Maguire regarding the club's captaincy.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 19th February 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future depends on next manager, says Kevin Phillips

Kevin Phillips believes Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United could depend on the next manager.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United could depend on the next manager. The Portuguese joined the Red Devils last summer, but has endured a frustrating stint at Old Trafford.

He has scored 15 goals across competitions this season, and is the club's top-scorer, though. Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said Ronaldo might be ruing his decision to return to Manchester United, considering the club's underwhelming performances:

“Ronaldo’s future depends on the next manager for me. The decision to go back to Manchester United was driven by his heart. You can only imagine the amount of goals he would have scored at Manchester City this season. I think he’d have scored around 30,” said Phillips.

“You can see how frustrated, upset and angry he is with the players around him at times. If he had his time again, would he go back? I would question that. The incoming manager will have an important say on Ronaldo’s future. Does he fit into his plans? If not I can see him and Cavani leaving at the end of the season,” continued Phillips.

Ralf Rangnick rubbishes captaincy rumour

Ralf Rangnick has said that Harry Maguire remains the club's captain.

Ralf Rangnick has rubbished rumours claiming Ronaldo is set to replace Harry Maguire as the next Manchester United captain. The Englishman recently took to social media to rebuff those claims. The German manager has now opened up on the entire episode as well.

Speaking to the press, Rangnick reaffirmed that Maguire remains the club's captain.

“Well, to start with, I must say, this is absolutely nonsense. I have never spoken to any player about a change in captaincy, Harry is aware of that and Cristiano. It’s me who decides who is captain, and I don’t have to talk to anyone else about that. Harry is our captain, and he will stay our captain,” said Rangnick.

“I’m not frustrated because it’s not the truth. Harry is the captain; it’s not an issue, and hasn’t been an issue. My full focus is preparing the team in training for the next game. I have heard what is written; I can only tell you from my personal experience,” continued Rangnick.

Harry Maguire @HarryMaguire93 🏻 @ManUtd twitter.com/discomirror/st… David McDonnell @DiscoMirror @MirrorFootball twitter.com/mirrorfootball… Ronaldo and Maguire embroiled in power struggle over Man Utd captaincy in fresh blow to interim boss Ralf Rangnick #MUFC Ronaldo and Maguire embroiled in power struggle over Man Utd captaincy in fresh blow to interim boss Ralf Rangnick #MUFC @MirrorFootball twitter.com/mirrorfootball… I've seen a lot of reports about this club that aren't true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We're united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone

The German also revealed that the atmosphere in the dressing room has improved recently.

“There were players unhappy until the close of the window because the squad was too big, and players weren’t getting game time. The atmosphere in the dressing room is better than it was a few weeks ago for that reason. It’s about performing well, togetherness on the pitch and winning games. They are the things we can influence,” added Rangnick.

Donny van de Beek wants Everton stay

Donny van de Beek wants to stay at Everton.

Donny van de Beek wants to stay at Everton, according to The Daily Star. The Dutchman moved to Goodison Park on a six-month loan in January.

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford since arriving in the summer of 2020. He joined the Toffees in search of regular football, and is determined to make the most of the move.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Donny van de Beek starts back-to-back Premier League games for just the second time, last doing so in December 2020.

Van de Beek now wants to join Everton permanently if he can help the club escape relegation. The Dutchman, who arrived on a £35 million transfer, has already revealed his intentions to Manchester United, who could let him leave for £20 million.

