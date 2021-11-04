Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo's impact at Old Trafford compared to Michael Jordan's; Red Devils legend blasts Paul Pogba for display against Atalanta, and more - 3rd November 2021

Manchester United had to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to salvage a point against Atalanta on Tuesday in the Champions League. The Red Devils went behind twice in the game, but the Portuguese drew them level on both occasions.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's impact at United has been likened with basketball legend Michael Jordan's by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Elsewhere, a Red Devils legend has criticised Paul Pogba for his performance against Atalanta.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 3rd November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo's impact at Manchester United compared to Michael Jordan's by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Cristiano Ronaldo's impact at Manchester United. The Norwegian has even compared the Portuguese to basketball legend Michael Jordan. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in impeccable form since rejoining The Red Devils.

Ronaldo has been the difference in quite a few games already this season for United. The Portuguese was at it again against Atalanta. The Serie A team took the lead in the first half. But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner got The Red Devils back into the game just before the break.

Atalanta got their noses in front after the break, only for Ronaldo to intervene once again. The Portuguese got United back into the tie with a 91st-minute equaliser, helping The Red Devils secure a vital 2-2 away draw.

Don Robbie @ItsDonRobbie Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared Cristiano Ronaldo to Michael Jordan after his brace against Atalanta... 🐐 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared Cristiano Ronaldo to Michael Jordan after his brace against Atalanta... 🐐 https://t.co/vrYH20Iaev

Speaking after the game, as cited by The Hard Tackle, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Cristiano is a leader in the group, but that’s what he does; he scores goals. We’re not happy conceding two goals – but he does provide those moments - and I’m sure the Chicago Bulls didn’t mind having Michael Jordan either,” said Solskjaer.

Paul Scholes blasts Paul Pogba for display against Atalanta

Paul Scholes has criticised Paul Pogba for his performance against Atalanta. The Frenchman's recent performances for Manchester United have not been up to the mark either.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, as relayed by The Independent, Scholes claimed Pogba would never change.

“How old he (Pogba)? 28? He’s a really experienced player. But he’s one of them that will get to 35 and be exactly the same."

"He’ll still be doing the stupid stuff where he’s stud rolling the ball, holding people off, showing how strong and skilful he is. The biggest thing with Paul is his concentration. He goes away with the fairies at times,” said Scholes.

AC Milan enter race for Donny van de Beek

AC Milan are ready to battle Barcelona for the services of Donny van de Beek, according to The Hard Tackle via Milan Live.

The Dutchman has failed to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans at Manchester United. Van de Beek has found first-team opportunities to hard to come by, and is willing to cut ties with The Red Devils next year.

The Rossoneri have now joined Barcelona in the race for the Dutchman's signature. Manchester United could be willing to let him leave in January if they receive the right price for the player.

Edited by Bhargav