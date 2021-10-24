Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo's rallying half-time cry revealed; Red Devils receive setback in pursuit of Spanish ace, and more - 23rd October 2021

Manchester United will be quietly confident going into Sunday’s game against Liverpool, thanks to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese has hit the ground running since returning to Old Trafford this summer, and is the Red Devils’ top scorer (six goals in eight games) this season.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s rallying cry at half-time during Manchester United’s game against Atalanta has been revealed. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have received a setback in their pursuit of a Spanish star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 23rd October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo's rallying half-time cry revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo issued a rallying cry at half-time during Manchester United’s game against Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo issued a rallying cry at half-time during Manchester United’s game against Atalanta, The Sun has reported. The Red Devils were 0-2 down after an insipid first half. Things were looking bleak for the Premier League giants, who couldn’t afford another defeat in the group stage of the Champions League. That’s when the Portuguese stood up in the locker room.

Ronaldo was reportedly furious with Manchester United’s display during the break. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempted to calm things in the dressing room, hoping to inspire the Red Devils to conjure a comeback in the second half. However, the Portuguese had other ideas. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took inspiration from Sir Alex Ferguson and unleashed a hairdryer that the legendary Scot would have been proud of.

Ronaldo labelled Manchester United’s first-half display as unacceptable. "Are you not ashamed?" the Portuguese asked his teammates. He pointed out that their participation in the Champions League was at stake and demanded an immediate improvement in the second half. His words certainly had the desired effect.

utdreport @utdreport Cristiano Ronaldo: “Everyone should know their role. I know my role in the team, in the club… my role is to score goals, to help the team with my experience and know-how to understand the game.” #mulive [sky] Cristiano Ronaldo: “Everyone should know their role. I know my role in the team, in the club… my role is to score goals, to help the team with my experience and know-how to understand the game.” #mulive [sky]

The Red Devils were a team on a mission after the break. Marcus Rashford reduced the deficit at the start of the second half. Harry Maguire then drew United level on the night before Ronaldo stepped up like a true leader to take his team across the line.

Manchester United receive setback in pursuit of Dani Olmo

Manchester United have received a setback in their pursuit of Dani Olmo.

Manchester United have received a setback in their pursuit of Dani Olmo, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the RB Leipzig midfielder, and have the Spaniard on their list of candidates to replace Paul Pogba.

However, Olmo prefers a move back to Barcelona, and is ready to turn Manchester United down. The Red Devils are ready to offer him far better personal terms than the Blaugrana. But the Spaniard apparently has his heart set on a move to the Camp Nou.

Donny van de Beek wants move to Real Madrid

Donny van de Beek wants to move to Real Madrid.

Donny van de Beek wants to move to Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Dutchman has endured a difficult time since joining Manchester United in the summer of 2020, failing to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at Old Trafford.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has asked his agent to secure him a move to Real Madrid. (DefensaCentral) Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has asked his agent to secure him a move to Real Madrid. (DefensaCentral) https://t.co/KTo2XPNhm0

The former Ajax star apparently wants to end his association with the Red Devils, and has asked his agent to arrange a move for him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

