Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo says Ralf Rangnick needs time; Red Devils planning January move for Bundesliga star, and more - 13 January 2022

Manchester United have endured a difficult season so far. The Red Devils let go of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midway through the campaign after a string of poor results. Ralf Rangnick has been handed the charge until the end of the season.

United are seventh in the league, but are 22 points behind league leaders Manchester City, albeit with two games in hand. In the Champions League, they topped their group, and will meet Atletico Madrid for a place in the quarter-finals. They have been knocked out of the EFL Cup, but are in the fourth round in the FA Cup, where they’ll face Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has said that interim manager Ralf Rangnick needs time to settle at Manchester United. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are planning to sign a Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder in January.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 13th January 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo says Ralf Rangnick needs time at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Ralf Rangnick needs time to implement his plans at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that Ralf Rangnick needs time to implement his plans at Manchester United. The German manager took charge at Old Trafford after the Red Devils parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year.

However, United have struggled to adapt to Rangnick’s tactics so far. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Portuguese asked everyone to be patient with the German tactician, though.

“Since he arrived five weeks ago, he changed many things. But he needs time to put his ideas across to the players. It takes time, but I believe that he is going to do a good job. We know we aren't playing the best football, but we have many games to improve,” said Ronaldo.

's Cristiano Ronaldo says a change of manager at the club has been hard but that Ralf Rangnick needs to be given time to turn things around. "I believe that he's going to do a good job." #MUFC 's Cristiano Ronaldo says a change of manager at the club has been hard but that Ralf Rangnick needs to be given time to turn things around. "I believe that he's going to do a good job."#MUFC's Cristiano Ronaldo says a change of manager at the club has been hard but that Ralf Rangnick needs to be given time to turn things around. 🔴⏰ https://t.co/HEJmUV8OaA

Ronaldo also said that United have improved since Rangnick’s arrival.

“Since he arrived, I think, in some points, we are better, but he needs time. It's not that easy to change the mentality of players and the way they play, the culture, the system like that. I believe that he is going to do a good job,” added Ronaldo.

“We have to be together. We're in the same boat. We have to believe that it is possible, but like I said, we have a long way to go,” continued Ronaldo.

Red Devils planning January move for Denis Zakaria

Manchester United are planning to move for Denis Zakaria in January.

Manchester United are planning to move for Denis Zakaria in January, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Swiss midfielder’s current contract with Borussia Monchengladbach is set to run out at the end of the season. Zakaria wants a new challenge, and the Red Devils are among the clubs interested in him.

Christian Falk @cfbayern TRUE @ManUtd made an offer to the agents of Denis Zakaria. Ralf Rangnick is a fan of the player. No negotations with @borussia at the Moment. Clubs of all top-leagues are interested in Zakaria. BUT: United would pay for a Transfer in Winter. Zakaria is a free agent in summer TRUE✅ @ManUtd made an offer to the agents of Denis Zakaria. Ralf Rangnick is a fan of the player. No negotations with @borussia at the Moment. Clubs of all top-leagues are interested in Zakaria. BUT: United would pay for a Transfer in Winter. Zakaria is a free agent in summer https://t.co/zOBwlBDJzR

Ralf Rangnick is driving United’s interest in the player. The Red Devils have already submitted an offer for Zakaria with his entourage, but are yet to contact the Bundesliga side. The player could be available in a Bosman move in the summer, but the Premier League giants want Zakaria in January.

Edinson Cavani planning to join Barcelona in the summer

Edinson Cavani wants to join Barcelona this summer.

Edinson Cavani wants to join Barcelona this summer, according to Fichajes. The Uruguayan has been relegated to a bench role at United since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 34-year-old wants to play regular football, and was previously open to a move away from the Red Devils this month.

However, United have convinced the former PSG striker to stay for the rest of the season. Instead, Cavani will likely join Barcelona on a Bosman move this summer, once his contract with the Red Devils expires.

