Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo should score more goals, 4-man striker shortlist revealed, and more - 11 February 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils are falling behind in the race for a top-four finish, and need all three points against the Saints. They are currently sixth in the league standings, a point behind fourth-placed West Ham United, but with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has said that Cristiano Ronaldo should score more goals. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants’ four-man striker shortlist for the summer has been revealed.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 11th February 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo should score more goals, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has said that Cristiano Ronaldo (in pic) should score more goals.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has said that Cristiano Ronaldo should score more goals. The Portuguese is going through a goal drought at the moment, having failed to score in his last five games across competitions. That’s his worst scoring drought in more than a decade.

Manchester United have struggled to find the back of the net recently, and the poor form of their talisman has not helped. The Premier League giants registered 52 shots in total against Middlesbrough and Burnley, but managed just two goals.

The Red Devils lost the game to Boro in the FA Cup on penalties, while they could only manage a draw against the Clarets. Ronaldo missed a penalty in regulation time against Boro, but he did score in the shootout. The continued poor form of the attacker is concerning for Rangnick.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Rangnick on Ronaldo's form: 'He should score more goals, it's obvious... (but) it's not only an issue with Cristiano, it's an issue with the other players, especially the offensive players. We don't score enough goals.' #mufc Rangnick on Ronaldo's form: 'He should score more goals, it's obvious... (but) it's not only an issue with Cristiano, it's an issue with the other players, especially the offensive players. We don't score enough goals.' #mufc

Speaking at a press conference, the United interim manager also said that Ronaldo is not the only one to blame for the team’s offensive woes.

"It's not only about Cristiano Ronaldo. He should score more goals; it's obvious. I think we are creating enough chances and enough opportunities in the last couple of games, but we just didn't score enough goals, but this is not only an issue with Cristiano; it's an issue with the other players, especially the offensive players. We don't score enough goals,” said Rangnick.

"If you bear in mind how many chances we create, and this is also something that needs to get better in the next couple of weeks. At Burnley, in 70 of those 90 minutes, it was very, very, very close to the game plan we spoke before the game, and now it's about rewarding ourselves and also getting the results we should deserve,” added Rangnick.

Manchester United’s four-man striker shortlist revealed

Manchester United have prepared a four-man striker shortlist that includes Erling Haaland.

Manchester United have prepared a four-man striker shortlist as they prepare to move for a hitman this summer, The Sun has reported.

Ralf Rangnick’s wards have managed just two goals or more just three times in the German’s 12 games in charge. The Premier League giants have struggled for goals this season, and are ready to make amends.

The first name on their wish list is Erling Haaland. The Norwegian, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, is among the finest strikers in the world at the moment. He could be available for a cut-price deal at the end of the season, thanks to his release clause dropping to €75 million. Haaland is reportedly being pursued by Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG, among others.

The Red Devils also have Harry Kane on their radar. A move for the Englishman could be accelerated if Mauricio Pochettino takes charge this summer. Other names on the list include Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan.

Red Devils interested in Jarrod Bowen

Manchester United are interested in Jarrod Bowen.

Manchester United are interested in Jarrod Bowen, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Englishman has caught the eye for West Ham United this season. The 25-year-old has amassed 11 goals and ten assists from 30 games across competitions this season. His exploits have earned him the admiration of the Red Devils.

West Ham United @WestHam

11 goals and 10 assists this season.

More goal involvements than any other English PL player.



Jarrod Bowen is on Six goals in his last six games.11 goals and 10 assists this season.More goal involvements than any other English PL player.Jarrod Bowen is on Six goals in his last six games. 11 goals and 10 assists this season.More goal involvements than any other English PL player.Jarrod Bowen is on 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/JNmdcwUhLm

The Premier League giants have failed to impress in front of goal this season. Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard are set to leave in the summer, while Anthony Martial’s future hangs in the balance as well. With Mason Greenwood also suspended till further notice, Bowen could be a superb addition to the squad.

