Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Old Trafford; Rio Ferdinand backs pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, and more - 13 May 2022

Manchester United are preparing for their final game of the Premier League season. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s side will travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday to face Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Old Trafford next season. Elsewhere, Rio Ferdinand has backed the club’s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 13 May 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Old Trafford, reveals Fabrizio Romano

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the most consistent performers at Old Trafford this season.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has no plans to leave Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese has endured a difficult campaign since returning to his alma mater last summer. He has been tipped to leave in search of greener pastures this summer.

However, speaking on the Wondergoal podcast (via thisisfutbal), Romano said that Ronaldo is not desperate to leave the club, having scored 24 goals across competitions.

“So I was checking given few days ago on Cristiano’s side, what is the feeling about these Manchester United rumours? With his future? What is going to happen? And the answer I’m receiving is Cristiano is not desperate to leave. Cristiano is not planning to leave the club or is not disappointed by the club,” said Romano.

Ronaldo is all set to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years, though.

Rio Ferdinand backs Manchester United’s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong has admirers at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand wants Frenkie de Jong at Old Trafford. The Barcelona midfielder is tipped to leave the Camp Nou this summer, and the Red Devils are in the race to secure his signature.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Barça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. Frenkie de Jong situation. There has been contact with Manchester United, yes - but sources say there's no full/close agreement with Barcelona, as of today.Barça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. Frenkie de Jong situation. There has been contact with Manchester United, yes - but sources say there's no full/close agreement with Barcelona, as of today. 🇳🇱 #MUFCBarça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. https://t.co/2eJHJ2XWGM

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Vibe with Five' (via Sport365), Ferdinand said that De Jong would be a fabulous addition to the club.

“I’ve always thought he was a top player. I watched him closely in the Champions League semi-final year; I got to see a lot of him as part of the BT team. They’re saying Frenkie de Jong could be the first player to come in under Erik ten Hag, and I would be saying ‘yes, great signing’. He’s not huge in terms of frame, but he is quick with the ball, really good dribbler, can get out of tight situations, makes good decisions, good passer, his balance and dribbling ability are really good,” said Ferdinand.

He continued:

“(Man United) are a team who are looking for players who can control the ball and control the game and get the team functioning in terms of balance and possession; I think he would be a good addition. He’s not a player who scores loads of goals like Bruno Fernandes, but he’s more about dictating the game. He gives you much more other elements in the game that United need."

Paddy Kenny wants Ralf Rangnick to resign

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has been unimpressed by Ralf Rangnick’s contributions at Manchester United since taking charge. The German manager will move upstairs this summer, while also taking charge of the Austria national team.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that Rangnick should leave the Red Devils and focus solely on the Austria job.

“Well, the club is all over the place, and you have this guy doing another job. Firstly, he has done absolutely nothing to justify himself staying around next season. I know it was agreed but the whole club needs change, he should resign, really. Secondly, how can he focus on two jobs? Why does he want to stay? Surely he wants to fully focus on the Austria job,” said Kenny.

He continued:

“You know what people will say if Austria start underperforming. They will be telling him to leave Man United to focus on the job. I think he will end up leaving at some point this summer or next season, I don’t think it’s sustainable so I think he will walk away."

