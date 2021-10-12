Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo slammed for attitude after Everton game; Red Devils tipped for January spending spree, and more - 11th October 2021

Manchester United have Leicester City waiting for them at the end of the international break. The Red Devils have struggled in recent times, despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo. So Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope the Portuguese can inspire his side back to winning ways against the Foxes.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised for his attitude at the end of Manchester United's draw against Everton. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are tipped to invest heavily in their squad at the turn of the year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 11th October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo slammed for attitude after Everton game

Cristiano Ronaldo has received more criticism for his reaction at the end of the Everton game.

Cristiano Ronaldo has received more criticism for his reaction at the end of Manchester United's game against Everton before the international break. The Portuguese came off the bench in the second half, but failed to inspire the Red Devils to a win.

Visibly frustrated at the end of the game, Ronaldo was seen walking straight away from the pitch. Speaking to Paddy Power, Nigel Winterburn pointed out that the Portuguese should have been more cordial towards his opponents.

"I don’t know why Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn’t shake anyone’s hand after the Everton game, especially if they've offered to do so. Personally, I think he should’ve shaken their hands," said Winterburn.

Winterburn did go on to add that Manchester United cannot afford to slip up points at home, as that can come back to haunt them.

"Manchester United were winning at home, so the Everton result has to be considered as dropped points. If they’re going to be considered as a title-challenging side, this can't continually happen, or they’re going to come up short," added Winterburn.

Manchester United tipped for a January spending spree

Ex-West Ham United star Frank McAvennie thinks Manchester United could have a busy January.

The Scot tipped the Red Devils to make a few additions to their squad even if they appointed a new manager. McAvennie also pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo needs to start every game for the club to finish in the top four.

"I think Man United will go big again in January. They aren’t going to be in the top four unless they really sort themselves out soon. They need a regular starting lineup, and they need to start Ronaldo. Even if a new manager comes in, they will want to make a signing or two," said McAvennie.

Roy Keane wants more patience with Jadon Sancho

Roy Keane has asked for more patience with Jadon Sancho.

Roy Keane has asked for more patience with Jadon Sancho. The Englishman has endured a difficult start to life at Manchester United since arriving in the summer. However, Keane believes Sancho would eventually come good, saying:

"It’s certainly been a slow start for him, but it’s one thing doing alright for Dortmund; it’s a different animal going to Man United with different expectations. He's been a bit overshadowed recently with Ronaldo coming in, but I’d always give the kid a chance. He’s only been there for a few months; give the kid a chance.”

Sancho is yet to open his account after nearly ten games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

