Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo surprised by drop in standards at Old Trafford; Red Devils planning January move for Nigerian midfielder, and more - 15th November 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming at Manchester United has not gone according to plan. The Portuguese has been on song since returning to his old hunting ground. However, The Red Devils have struggled so far this season.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is surprised by the drop in standards at Manchester United. Elsewhere, The Red Devils are plotting a January move for a Nigerian midfielder who plays for Leicester City.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 15th November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo surprised by drop in standards at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has been surprised by the drop in standards at Manchester United since his departure, according to The Express via talkSPORT.

The Portuguese developed into a world beater at Old Trafford under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner went on to achieve football excellence, and is now back with The Red Devils this season.

However, Ronaldo has noticed an alarming number of changes at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils have hardly been at their best on the pitch despite the heroics of their prodigal son. The Portuguese has admitted that the team will take time to adapt to the new players. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is surprised by the changes behind the scenes.

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th Manchester United goal on this day in 2008.



Thirteen years on, not much has changed 🤷‍♂️ Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th Manchester United goal on this day in 2008.Thirteen years on, not much has changed 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/pVVQv4FsDM

Cristiano Ronaldo is particularly appalled by the lack of discipline in the training grounds under Solskjaer. The Portuguese is shocked at the lack of attitude in training, and the tendency of a few players to arrive late.

Ronaldo remains desperate to get Manchester United back to their glory days. He could be forced to speak to higher authorities at the club if the poor attitude continues. That could spell doom for Solskjaer.

Red Devils planning January move for Wilfred Ndidi

Manchester United are planning a move for Wilfred Ndidi in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo.

The Red Devils have struggled for quite some time due to the lack of a world-class defensive midfielder in the team. Their weakness has been heavily exploited by the opposition this season, forcing the club into action.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers According to a report by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are looking to launch the offensive to sign Wilfred Ndidi in the January transfer window. According to a report by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are looking to launch the offensive to sign Wilfred Ndidi in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have identified Ndidi as a viable option. The Nigerian has amassed 187 appearances since joining Leicester City in January 2017, registering nine goals and 11 assists. The Red Devils could sign him for €60 million.

Manchester United advised to let Dean Henderson leave

Kevin Phillips believes Manchester United should let Dean Henderson leave in search of regular football.

Former England international Kevin Phillips believes Manchester United should let Dean Henderson leave in search of regular football. Henderson was previously tipped to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford this season. However, the Spaniard's form has kept Henderson out of Manchester United's starting eleven so far.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips claimed that Dean Henderson's frustrations are justified.

“I understand why Henderson wants to leave. He is frustrated. He wants to play football, and I give him credit for that. If he wants to get out there and play footbal,l you have to respect that. I hope United do the right thing and let him go,” said Phillips.

