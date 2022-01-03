Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to become next Red Devils captain; Barcelona plot swap deal for French stars, and more - 3 January 2022

Manchester United welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on Monday in the Premier League. The Red Devils could go level on points with fifth-placed West Ham United with a win against the Midlands side.

Meanwhile, journalist Ian Ladyman has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to become the next Manchester United captain. Elsewhere, Barcelona have contacted the Red Devils over a possible swap deal involving Anthony Martial and Ousmane Dembele.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 3rd January 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to become next Manchester United captain

Journalist Ian Ladyman has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to become the next Manchester United captain.

Doubts have been raised over current skipper Harry Maguire’s performances this season. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been in red-hot form since joining the Red Devils this summer.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Ladyman labelled Ronaldo as the leading candidate for United's captaincy.

“As Harry Maguire continues to struggle, Manchester United would probably benefit from a new captain, and in an ideal world, the leading candidate would be Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old is the club’s best player. If he chose to lead, others would follow. Yet Ronaldo has not shown himself to be of that standard during his second spell at Old Trafford, and that is a shame,” wrote Ladyman.

Despite his solid goalscoring form, Ronaldo has frustrated fans with his tantrums. Ladyman touched on those incidents, but challenged the Portuguese to become a true leader at United.

“This United need more than some important goals and some old-school glamour. They need dragging through the nettles by someone who can see a bigger picture. Has Ronaldo got the stomach for that? He has the remainder of the season to show us,” continued Ladyman.

Barcelona plot swap deal for Anthony Martial and Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona are planning a swap loan deal involving Anthony Martial and Ousmane Dembele, according to The Hard Tackle via ARA. The Blaugrana have already contacted United about their proposal.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Martial has informed the Red Devils that he wants to leave the club. United are long-term admirers of Ousmane Dembele, so they could be enticed by Barcelona's proposed deal.

Ralf Rangnick wants Edison Cavani to stay at Manchester United

Rang Rangnick is determined to keep Edinson Cavani at Manchester United beyond January. The Uruguayan has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

However, speaking ahead of the game against Wolves, the United interim manager said that he wants Cavani to stay. He said:

“I told him from the very first day he is a highly important player; he is probably the only one who can play as a striker back to goal and face to goal. And as I said, his professionalism and his work ethic is just amazing."

"I told him I desperately want him to stay and stay until the end of the season, and he knows that. He knows how highly I rate him and how highly I respect him. For me, he is a highly important player for the rest of the season. We’re still playing in three competitions, so we will definitely need Edi. I would rather have another Edi on top of that, but for me it is clear Edi has to stay."

