Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to stay at Old Trafford; Red Devils backed to sign Leeds United star, and more - 26 March 2022

Manchester United are all set to end their season without silverware. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s side are sixth in the Premier League table, trailing fourth-placed Arsenal by four points, having played a game more.

Meanwhile, Noel Whelan has tipped United's star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford next season. Elsewhere, Alex McLeish has backed the Red Devils to sign a Leeds United midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 26th March 2022:

Noel Whelan tips Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has been among the goals this season.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer. The Portuguese has endured a difficult season since returning to United last year. The 37-year-old’s future continues to hang in the balance at the moment.

Ronaldo has been linked with a sensational move back to Portugal, with Porto interested in his services. The 37-year-old’s current contract with United extends till 2023, and the club also have the option of an additional year. So Whelan expects the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to stay at Old Trafford for another season.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Leeds United man said that the Red Devils would be reluctant to let Ronaldo go this summer. He said:

“I think the new manager, when you see the goals that he’s scored this season and how important he has been to Manchester United, will be very reluctant to let him go. I think they’ll want one season with Ronaldo. They’ll want to try and build a team around Ronaldo. He’s somebody that is a game-changer, a match-winner."

Ronaldo is United's top scorer across competitions this season with 18 goals. Whelan believes the 37-year-old could deliver the goods next campaign too, saying:

“You need to start from scratch with Ronaldo. I very much doubt he’ll leave. There would be uproar. I think they’ll get another season out of Ronaldo. Then maybe a potential fairytale move back to where it all began for him. The manager that comes in is going to need Cristiano in the changing room, on the training ground and on the field if they’re going to be successful."

Alex McLeish backs Manchester United to sign Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips is likely to move this summer.

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has backed Manchester United to sign Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips this summer. The Englishman has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League of late. Phillips has been linked with West Ham United and Aston Villa recently.

West Ham Central @WestHam_Central



@ExWHUemployee West Ham ARE interested in revisiting a deal for Kalvin Phillips in the summer! West Ham ARE interested in revisiting a deal for Kalvin Phillips in the summer!@ExWHUemployee https://t.co/lsorfiibdW

However, speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that Phillips is tailor-made for the Red Devils. He said:

“He’s a brilliant player, and he could grace just about every team in the league. There are obviously some world-class players in the league, and Phillips is trying to aspire to that level. He’s a player who I think nobody has a bad word to say about him."

McLeish continued:

"I could see him playing in a Man United shirt. He’d enhance their midfield, that’s for sure. He’s certainly got the quality to command a massive fee in this transfer window."

Red Devils enter race for Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Marco Verratti, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Premier League giants are looking to bolster their midfield this summer. Paul Pogba has one foot out of Old Trafford, while Nemanja Matic is on the wrong side of 30. Donny van de Beek’s struggles seem to have no end; he's currently on loan at Everton till the end of the season.

The Red Devils plan to address their midfield conundrum by roping in Verratti this summer. The Italian is frustrated at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), especially with the club’s recent misfortunes in the UEFA Champions League. The Euro 2020 winner has made nearly 400 appearances during a decade at the Parc des Princes, contributing 11 goals and 59 assists.

The 29-year-old could be on the move this summer, so the Old Trafford outfit are eager to secure his services. AS Roma and Inter Milan are also interested in the Italian.

