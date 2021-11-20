Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo unimpressed with Red Devils; club interested in Real Madrid star, and more - 19th November 2021

Manchester United will hope to arrest their recent slump when they face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils have lost four games this campaign. So manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is running out of time to turn the club's season around.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is unimpressed with the recent performances of United under Solskjaer. Elsewhere, The Red Devils are interested in an Uruguayan midfielder who plays for Real Madrid.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 19th November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo unimpressed with Manchester United's performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo is unimpressed with the state of affairs at Manchester United.

The Portuguese returned to his roots this summer after 12 years. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was adamant right from the start that he rejoined The Red Devils to win trophies.

However, Ronaldo is frustrated with his club's recent results and performances. Things are looking bleak for the Premier League giants at the moment. United are nine points adrift of league leaders Chelsea in the Premier League table, while they've already been knocked out of the EFL Cup. Having been part of an immensely successful group at Old Trafford, the Portuguese is least pleased with the state of affairs at his old stomping ground.

Ronaldo has apparently complained to his former Manchester United teammates about the prevalent condition of the club. The Portuguese enjoyed tremendous success during his first stint with The Red Devils. So the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly finding it difficult to accept the current condition of the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano Time to role up the sleeves once again and just get the job done! Let’s chase what we are trying to achieve this season! 💪🏽 #MUFC Time to role up the sleeves once again and just get the job done! Let’s chase what we are trying to achieve this season! 💪🏽 #MUFC https://t.co/vgE4lYv8tv

Manchester United’s struggles under Solskjaer this season show no signs of abating. It is now increasingly clear that The Red Devils might end the season without trophies yet again. That could be another cause of Ronaldo’s frustration.

Red Devils interested in Federico Valverde

Manchester United are interested in Federico Valverde.

The Red Devils are targeting midfield personnel next year, and have the Uruguayan on their wish list. The 23-year-old is apparently unhappy with his role at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United have been long-term admirers of Valverde. The Red Devils believe the Uruguayan could be the perfect replacement for Paul Pogba. The Premier League giants are willing to pay €70 million for the 23-year-old's services.

Brendan Rodgers distances himself from Manchester United job

Brendan Rodgers has distanced himself from the Manchester United job.

The Leicester City manager is among the favourites to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says speculation that he could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as 🗣 "It's something that's not real."Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says speculation that he could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as #MUFC manager is 'not real' and is 'disrespectful' to Solskjaer ❌ 🗣 "It's something that's not real."Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says speculation that he could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as #MUFC manager is 'not real' and is 'disrespectful' to Solskjaer ❌ https://t.co/jsrykgfa1C

However, speaking at a press conference, Rodgers said that he is happy at the King Power Stadium.

“It’s really disrespectful for you to ask the question when you have a manager (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) in place, a good manager and a good man, who is working for the club,” said Rodgers.

“I am here as the Leicester City manager; I’m proud to be here, privileged to be here and fully committed to the players, the club, the ownership,” said Rodgers.

Edited by Bhargav