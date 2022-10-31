Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo unlikely to join Sporting Lisbon in January; club planning move for Norwich City full-back, and more - October 31, 2022

Manchester United secured a tenacious 1-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday (October 30) in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for the club to help them bag all three points and move to fifth in the standings.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to join his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon in January. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are planning a move for a Norwich City full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 31, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo unlikely to join Sporting Lisbon in January

Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to join Sporting Lisbon in January, according to Ben Jacobs via Team Talk. The Portuguese remains determined to end his association with Manchester United next year after struggling for game time this season. The 37-year-old also attempted to leave Old Trafford this summer but was unsuccessful in his quest.

Recent reports have indicated that Sporting are eager to take their prodigal son home. However, Jacobs has said that there are several roadblocks along the way. It's believed that the Primera Liga side’s manager, Ruben Amorim, has reservations about the move and doesn’t want Ronaldo in his team.

Meanwhile, with Sporting’s involvement in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League not yet confirmed, Ronaldo is unsure about joining them. The Portuguese will have to take a major pay cut to complete the move, which is also likely to be a dealbreaker. Sources at the Primera Liga side continue to deny any interest in the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Manchester United planning Max Aarons move

Max Aarons has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have set their sights on Max Aarons, according to Football Insider.

New manager Erik ten Hag has recently hinted that he wants to add more quality to the right-back position. The Dutchman has exclusively used Diogo Dalot in the role, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka failing to convince him. The lack of backup for the Portuguese is evident, so Ten Hag wants to address that by bringing in Aarons.

The Englishman has been a revelation for Norwich City recently and has been on the Red Devils’ radar for a while. Aarons has appeared 184 times for the Canaries, including 70 in the Premier League. The 22-year-old has registered six goals and 15 assists overall. His contract runs till 2024, and he's likely to cost £15 million.

Erik ten Hag lavishes praise on David de Gea

David de Gea has been outstanding this season at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has spoken highly of David de Gea after the Spaniard’s performance against West Ham United.

The 31-year-old made a string of world-class saves to help preserve a clean sheet against the Hammers. De Gea has been criticised for his lack of ball-playing abilities but has shown his willingness to learn in recent games.

Speaking after the win, the United manager praised De Gea, calling him magnificent. Ten Hag also pointed out that the Spaniard has already displayed his prowess with the ball at his feet in recent outings.

“Everyone has his own opinion, but for me, the first thing for a goalkeeper is to protect the goal and make sure you don't concede goals. In that fact, he is magnificent. But with the feet, he has capabilities as well,” said Ten Hag.

He continued:

“That is not only with the keeper but also the one in front and what options you give to bring passes in. I am convinced he can do it. The games so far he proved it."

De Gea’s contract with the Red Devils runs out at the end of the season. However, Ten Hag has said that he's very happy with the Spaniard, hinting that a renewal could be on the cards.

“When we come to an end with this block, we have the World Cup, and then we have to think about it. In the background, we have our strategies for how to deal with it, but it is clear already, and I have already emphasised it several times, I am really happy with David,” said Ten Hag.

He concluded:

“He is a great goalkeeper. He is only 31. He is fit. He can progress even more. He was already impressively good for Manchester United, and I think he will do that in the future as well."

De Gea has been an omnipresent between the sticks this season for Manchester United.

