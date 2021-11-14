Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo unlikely to retire at Old Trafford; Red Devils enter battle for Swiss midfielder, and more - 13th November 2021

Manchester United are expected to use the international break to get back on the drawing board. The Red Devils have endured a difficult last few weeks, but will be confident of turning things around, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's presence. The Portuguese has been on song since arriving at Old Trafford this summer.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is unlikely to retire at Manchester United, according to a former teammate of the Portuguese. Elsewhere, The Red Devils have entered the battle for a Swiss midfielder who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 13th November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo unlikely to retire at Manchester United, says Antonio Adan

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to retire at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to retire at Manchester United, according to his former Real Madrid teammate Antonio Adan. The Portuguese made a sensational return to Old Trafford this summer after arriving from Juventus.

Ronaldo first joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The Portuguese went on to spend six seasons with The Red Devils, before joining Real Madrid in 2009. By then, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had built a legacy at Old Trafford, leaving fans craving for more.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo gave his shirt to a young emotional fan who invaded the pitch at full-time ❤️ Cristiano Ronaldo gave his shirt to a young emotional fan who invaded the pitch at full-time ❤️ https://t.co/wTfPNZirY5

Those sentiments perhaps played a role in Ronaldo's decision to return to his old hunting ground this summer. The Portuguese has now been tipped to script another emotional reunion in the future.

Speaking to the Record, as relayed by United in Focus, Adan heaped praise on Ronaldo. Adan also that Ronaldo dreams of returning to his boyhood club.

“He (Cristiano Ronaldo) is a goal-scoring machine, with a passion for football. It would be fantastic if he could return to Sporting. He is a son of the club, and I am sure he is thinking of doing so. The time will come when he will wear Sporting’s shirt again,” said Adan.

Red Devils enter race for Denis Zakaria

Manchester United have entered the race for Denis Zakaria.

Manchester United have entered the battle for Denis Zakaria, according to The Hard Tackle via Roma Giallo Rossa.

The Red Devils are desperate to add a defensive midfielder to their squad next year. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team has struggled due to the lack of a midfield enforcer this season. The Norwegian has now turned to the Swiss midfielder, Zakaria, for the same.

BVB Newsblog @bvbnewsblog



His contract in Mönchengladbach expires after this season.



(🌖) | 🗞



#BVB ▶️ Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, AS Roma and Juventus Turin are said to be interested in Denis Zakaria.His contract in Mönchengladbach expires after this season.(🌖) | 🗞 @kicker ▶️ Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, AS Roma and Juventus Turin are said to be interested in Denis Zakaria. His contract in Mönchengladbach expires after this season.(🌖) | 🗞 @kicker #BVB https://t.co/hwhVKbW1el

Zakaria has been a revelation for Borussia Monchengladbach of late. However, his current deal expires next summer, and the player is ready for a new challenge. Manchester United want him in January, but the Bundesliga club are unlikely to let him leave midseason.

Diogo Dalot wants Manchester United stay despite interest from AS Roma

Diogo Dalot wants to stay at Manchester United despite interest from AS Roma.

Diogo Dalot wants to stay at Manchester United despite interest from AS Roma, according to Caught Offside.

The Portuguese right-back has struggled for game time at Old Trafford this season. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been the preferred choice for The Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Jose Mourinho is now plotting to take Dalot to Serie A in January.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, Dalot wants to fight for his place at Manchester United. The Portuguese has no intentions of leaving Old Trafford in January.

Edited by Bhargav