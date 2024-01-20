Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Casemiro reunion; Red Devils leading Joshua Zirkzee race, and more - January 20, 2024

Manchester United have a few days in hand to prepare for their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Newport County on January 28. Erik ten Hag's team made light work of Wigan Athletic in the previous round, registering a 2-0 win.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo wants United midfielder Casemiro to join him in Saudi Arabia. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are leading the race to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 20, 2024:

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Casemiro reunion

Casemiro (right) and Cristiano Ronaldo could be back together this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al Nassr to sign Casemiro this year, according to Foot Mercato.

The Brazilian midfielder's situation at Manchester United remains unstable, as reports link him with an exit. Casemiro has struggled to stay fit this campaign, adding to speculation regarding his future.

The 31-year-old arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 and hit the ground running. He was instrumental in the Red Devils' EFL Cup winning campaign and also helped the club finish third in the league and reach the FA Cup final. However, Casemiro has been a shadow of his former self this season, displaying signs of regression.

Injuries have hurt his cause too, with the Brazilian missing 17 games with ankle injury and hamstring issues. Casemiro is close to a return, but there persists doubts regarding his place in the team. With Manchester United attempting a fresh start under INEOS' minority ownership, the player - who turns 32 next month - could be offloaded.

Casemiro is unlikely to be short of options, with Saudi Arabia picking up aged stars from top European leagues recently. Cristiano Ronaldo has apparently asked Al Nassr to sign his former teammate, having shared the pitch with the Brazilian at the Santiago Bernabeu and Old Trafford.

However, the Saudi club might need to offload players to adhere to league rules for foreign players to complete a move for the Brazilian.

Manchester United leading Joshua Zirkzee race

Joshua Zirkzee is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Joshua Zirkzee, according to Sport Italia.

The Dutch striker has exploded into the scene at Bologna this season, registering eight goals and four assists in 22 outings so far. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag looking to bolster his attacking department this year.

The Dutch manager spent £72 million to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer, but the 20-year-old has struggled. The Red Devils are looking to rope in a new face to help share the goalscoring burden, with Anthony Martial linked with an exit. Zirkzee could be an upgrade on the Frenchman, but prising him away won't be a straightforward affair.

A move is next to impossible this month, but the Serie A club are likely to be open to his departure in the summer. The 22-year-old is expected to cost €60 million, but Bayern Munich have a €40 million buyback clause, which could pose a problem for Manchester United.

Red Devils eyeing Alessandro Buongiorno

Alessandro Buongiorno is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Alessandro Buongiorno, according to Football Transfers.

The Italian defender has been in inspired form this season for Torino, appeared 19 times across competitions, all of which have been starts. He has chipped in with three goals and an assist and has also helped register nine clean sheets.

The Red Devils are looking for defensive reinforcements this year, with Raphael Varane in the final six months of his contract. Speculation is also ripe regarding the future of Harry Maguire, while Jonny Evans is a temporary solution.

INEOS, who took charge of the football affairs at Old Trafford recently, believe that Buongiorno could be a important addition for either Manchester United or Nice. The 24-year-old could be available for €30 million this year, making him a cost-effective option.