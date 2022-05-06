Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo willing to stay at Old Trafford; Red Devils advised to sign Declan Rice, and more - 5 May 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex in the Premier League on Saturday. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is eager to oversee a strong finish to the season before he heads upstairs for a consultancy role.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to stay at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been advised by Gabriel Agbonlahor to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 5th May 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo willing to stay at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in decent goalscoring form this season.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to stay at Old Trafford. The Portuguese has led from the front since rejoining Manchester United last summer. He has top-scored for the club with 24 strikes across competitions.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 37-year-old needs assurances that he can be a key player under new manager Erik ten Hag.

“Where else to start my column than with someone who remains one of the most talked about players in world football – Cristiano Ronaldo. There are always headlines about the Portuguese superstar, but he is not in the process of deciding his future right now. His contract is valid for another year ,and his hope is to stay at Manchester United, but only if Erik ten Hag is really sure he can believe in Cristiano as the key player for next season’s team,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“This will require a conversation between Ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes before deciding on the future. So far, there are no signs of problems from those who are close to Ronaldo – but only the expectation of definitive clarity."

GOAL @goal All smiles from Cristiano Ronaldo All smiles from Cristiano Ronaldo 😁 https://t.co/7rDVdcnKw1

Romano added that Ronaldo would welcome another striker to the team, saying:

“As Ralf Rangnick recently hinted – why wouldn’t there be a role for Ronaldo in Ten Hag’s team? After 24 goals in 37 games in all competitions this season, he has carried this United team in what has been such a challenging season. Age is only a number, especially when it comes to one of the greatest footballers and most dedicated and professional athletes of all time."

He continued:

“My understanding is also that Cristiano would have no problem accepting the arrival of another striker on the market – Man United will 100% sign a new central striker, but this is not linked to the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. There is an obvious need to replace Edinson Cavani, whose contract is about to expire, while there are also issues with players like Rashford and Martial, who aren’t providing enough goals for the club at the moment."

Gabriel Agbonlahor advises Manchester United to sign Declan Rice

Declan Rice has admirers at Old Trafford.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Manchester United to sign Declan Rice. The West Ham United midfielder is a target for the Red Devils this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that the Old Trafford outfit need four new players. He said:

“They do need to spend money. When I look at Man United, they need another centre-back, a right-back, a proper holding midfielder; someone like Declan Rice would be perfect, and a striker. In the wide positions, they’ve got Sancho, Elanga and Rashford, so that’s enough on the wings."

Agbonlahor added:

"There are not many positions that they need, but to fill in those positions you’re talking over £100 million for the high quality. They need to try and bring some money by making some sales, but the players they are going to sell, they are going to get pennies for them."

Kevin Campbell backs Marcus Rashford to turn his career around under Erik ten Hag

Marcus Rashford (left) has endured a difficult season so far.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed Marcus Rashford to regain his form under Erik ten Hag. The 24-year-old has struggled this season and has been linked with a move away from Manchester United.

utdreport @utdreport A new Marcus Rashford mural has been revealed in Manchester, by artist Reuben Dangoor in collaboration with @beatsbydre A new Marcus Rashford mural has been revealed in Manchester, by artist Reuben Dangoor in collaboration with @beatsbydre https://t.co/xjbKPujTna

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell tipped Rashford to flourish under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. He said:

“A move might be best for him, but a new manager coming in could have a similar impact. That is a challenge in itself. That always gets the juices flowing. You don’t know what to expect. Ten Hag might come in and absolutely love Rashford."

He continued:

"He might be given a major role in the team and start flying again. You just never know. It has been a disappointing season for Marcus Rashford, though. You cannot shy away from that."

Rashford has scored just five times in 32 games across competitions this season.

