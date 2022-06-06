Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Player of the Season award, Nemanja Matic edging closer to AS Roma, and more - 5 June 2022

Manchester United are preparing for a crucial summer ahead. The Red Devils are looking to invest in the squad to help them get back to their glory days.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Seasob award. Elsewhere, Nemanja Matic is edging closer to AS Roma.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 5 June 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Player of the Season award

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a decent 2021-22 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season award, Manchester United have announced.

The Portuguese won the award for the fourth time, having lifted the trophy thrice during his first stint at Old Trafford. The 34-year-old was also adjudged the Player of the Season in the 2003-04, 2006-07 and 2007-08 campaigns.

The win sees Ronaldo equal David de Gea’s record for the most Matt Busby awards. The Portuguese was in inspired form for the Red Devils in a rather poor 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old registered 24 goals in his first season since returning from Juventus last summer.

Ronaldo also finished third in the Premier League Golden Boot race with 18 goals, with only Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min (23 each) finishing ahead of him. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner won ten 'Man of the Match' awards and five 'Player of the Month' awards as well.

De Gea finished second behind Ronaldo in the 'Player of the Season' rankings, while Fred came third. The award was decided based on votes from supporters around the world on the club's website and app.

Nemanja Matic edging closer to AS Roma

Nemanja Matic has decided to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Nemanja Matic is close to reuniting with former manager Jose Mourinho at AS Roma, according to 90 Min via Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Serbian midfielder has announced that he will leave United this summer on mutual consent. The 33-year-old was brought to Old Trafford by Mourinho in 2017 but has dropped down the pecking order in recent times.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ASRoma



Matić will be AS Roma’s second signing after Mile Svilar - both are joining as free agents. Nemanja Matić’s set to join AS Roma on a free transfer, as per @DiMarzio . Deal set to be completed after his official decision to leave Man Utd. 🟡Matić will be AS Roma’s second signing after Mile Svilar - both are joining as free agents. Nemanja Matić’s set to join AS Roma on a free transfer, as per @DiMarzio. Deal set to be completed after his official decision to leave Man Utd. 🟡🔴 #ASRomaMatić will be AS Roma’s second signing after Mile Svilar - both are joining as free agents. https://t.co/9GqeodaxVU

The Portuguese manager clearly believes his former player has a lot to offer on the pitch and is pushing to take him to Serie A. Mourinho wants Matic’s experience and leadership at the club as he looks to take Roma to the pinnacle of success.

Paddy Kenny believes Manchester United could miss Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba will leave Old Trafford this summer.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Manchester United could miss Paul Pogba’s experience. The French midfielder is set to leave the Red Devils this summer on a Bosman move after failing to agree a new deal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that the Old Trafford outfit must bring in a proper replacement to help challenge for titles.

“Sometimes a player’s time at a club comes to an end and they need to get rid of them. Man United have got a major rebuild and its players like that they need to get off the wage bill. They will miss their experience but I think Pogba has been poor for Man United if I’m brutally honest. It would have been unbelievable had he then gone and joined Man City,” said Kenny.

He added:

“He has been disappointing for what they paid for him. These players have to be moved on, we know Matic is going as well. Hopefully they can replace these players with players who will produce and get Man United back where they belong, challenging for that title.”

