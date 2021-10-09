Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Premier League player of the Month award, Barcelona want January loan move for Red Devils star, and more - 8th October 2021

Manchester United have vastly improved their chances of winning silverware by bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo this summer from Juventus.

Ronaldo has hit the ground running and won Premier League Player of the month for September. Meanwhile, in the transfer market, Barcelona are interested in a Uruguayan striker who has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 8 October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Premier League player of the Month award

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for September. The Portuguese has been in splendid form for Manchester United since arriving at Old Trafford this summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored three goals from three appearances for the Red Devils last month, helping them stay within two points of current leaders Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo started his second innings with Manchester United in typical fashion. The Portuguese scored a brace against Newcastle United to announce himself to the Old Trafford faithful. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was on song again in the next game against West Ham United, scoring to ignite a comeback win at the London Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find the back of the net against Aston Villa in his third Premier League game in September. The Red Devils were undone by a late goal by Kortney Hause. However, the Portuguese has done enough to ward off competition from the likes of Mohamed Salah, among others, to win his fifth Premier League player of the month award. He also won the Manchester United player of the Month for September, after scoring five times in five games in all competitions.

Barcelona want January loan move for Edinson Cavani

Barcelona want Edinson Cavani on loan in January, according to The Hard Tackle via El Chiringuito TV. The Uruguayan enjoyed a fantastic debut season with Manchester United but has found game time hard to come by since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Catalans are hoping to take advantage of the situation and lure him away with the promise of regular football.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Barcelona are reportedly interested in singing Edinson Cavani from Manchester United, joining Real Madrid in his pursuit.(El Nacional) Barcelona are reportedly interested in singing Edinson Cavani from Manchester United, joining Real Madrid in his pursuit.(El Nacional)

The La Liga giants wanted Cavani in the summer, but the Red Devils refused to part ways with the Uruguayan. The player's current deal with Manchester United expires next summer, but he remains part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans at Old Trafford.

Manchester United monitoring Barcelona prodigy

Manchester United are monitoring Barcelona prodigy Gavi

Manchester United are monitoring Barcelona prodigy Gavi, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The 17-year-old has earned rave reviews with his recent performances for the Catalans. Gavi also earned his maiden call-up to the Spanish national team recently and already looks like a future superstar.

The Red Devils want to take him to Old Trafford but will face competition from Liverpool for his signature. Barcelona currently value him at €50m. Despite interest in his services, the player is expected to stay at Camp Nou.

