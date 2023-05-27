Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: David de Gea expected to stay; Jeremie Frimpong will cost €50 million, and more - May 27, 2023

Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 28) in their final league game of the season. Erik ten Hag’s men will secure third place in the league with a win over the Cottagers.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper David de Gea is likely to sign a new deal at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Jeremie Frimpong is expected to cost around €50 million this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 27, 2023:

David de Gea expected to stay

David de Gea is set to continue his stay at Old Trafford.

David de Gea is likely to extend his stay with Manchester United, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the season. The club are locked in talks over a new deal that would include a pay cut. The 32-year-old has divided opinion among fans in recent seasons but has won the Premier League Golden Glove this season.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Crook said that Manchester United are likely to confirm De Gea’s new deal at the end of the season.

“With de Gea, I expect that to be confirmed pretty soon after the end of the season. I think he’ll agree to a longer contract on a reduced salary rather than the year option on big money being taken up. I think he’ll still be United’s number one next season,” said Crook.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for a new goalkeeper this summer, with the on-loan Dean Henderson expected to leave.

Jeremie Frimpong will cost €50 million

Jeremie Frimpong is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will have to pay €50 mllion to secure the services of Jeremie Frimpong, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Dutch full-back has been a revelation for Bayer Leverkusen this season. The 22-year-old has nine goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new right-back and have zeroed in on Frimpong. Ten Hag desires an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot and has seemingly found his man in the 22-year-old. However, Manchester United will have to pay a premium to secure Frimpong's signature.

Manchester United had better season than Arsenal, says Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand has opened up on his former side’s season.

Manchester United have been more successful than Arsenal this season, says club legend Rio Ferdinand.

The Red Devils won the EFL Cup in February and have secured a top-four place in the league this season. Ten Hag’s team have also reached the FA Cup final, where they face arch rivals Manchester City on June 3.

On his YouTube channel, as cited by The Metro, Ferdinand also praised the Gunners for competing with the Cityzens for the Premier League title.

“Have Man United had a better season than Arsenal? If you were just laying it down and saying if you’re a player, do you want to finish fourth and win a trophy, whatever trophy that is, or third and win a trophy and qualify for the Champions League, or second, no trophy but be involved in the title race?” said Ferdinand.

He continued:

“I’m only taking the trophy and whatever position I finish, to finish in the Champions League, that’s it. That’s a more successful season. You can look at it that Arsenal and Arteta have made huge strides, so you have to tip your hat to them and say ‘well done’. They’ve done remarkably well to close the gap on Man City the way they did. But that’s a different conversation; we can go back to that next time.”

Manchester United will hope to invest wisely in the squad and fare better next season.

