Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: David de Gea wants to stay; club unlikely to sign AC Milan striker, and more - January 4, 2023

Manchester United secured a resounding 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday (January 3) at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford got on the scoresheet to mark another memorable outing for new manager Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, David de Gea has reiterated his desire to extend his stay at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Red Devils are unlikely to sign an AC Milan striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 4, 2023:

David de Gea wants to stay at Old Trafford

David de Gea is looking to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

David de Gea has reiterated his desire to continue his lengthy association with Manchester United.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been in outstanding form under Ten Hag this season but is in the final six months of his contract. The Red Devils have opted not to trigger a one-year extension option in his contract, as they're already locked in negotiations to extend his stay.

Speaking after the win on Tuesday, De Gea expressed hope that the talks would yield a fruitful result.

“I'm very relaxed. (I) just focus on training and perform as best as I can. But, for sure, it's going to end in a good way. I hope so (I will stay at Old Trafford). I was saying this is my club. I've been here many, many years, and it's a huge honour to be here, and I'm so happy here,” said De Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper also acknowledged Ten Hag’s positive impact at Old Trafford since taking charge in the summer.

“He puts every player in the same direction, and we feel like a proper team. Everyone wants to win; everyone wants to play for this club, and that's massive. He brought a great spirit to the team; we are playing really well, and this is the way we have to show and keep the momentum as well,” said De Gea.

De Gea has been an omnipresent in the starting XI this season, registering 23 appearances across competitions for Manchester United.

Manchester United unlikely to sign Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud has proven that age is just a number.

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Olivier Giroud, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have recently been linked with a move for the French striker, who is in the final year of his contract with AC Milan. Ten Hag desperately needs a new No. 9 this month, and the 36-year-old has emerged as an option.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Giroud is likely to sign a new deal with the Rossoneri.

“Despite links with Manchester United, AC Milan can’t lose Olivier Giroud now; it’s seen as ‘impossible’ by club sources. Giroud is expected to sign a new deal in the next weeks or months after a verbal agreement was reached in December,” wrote Romano.

The French striker has appeared 20 times for the Serie A giants this season, scoring nine goals and setting up five more.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could still be sold in January

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not short of suitors in the Premier League.

Manchester United remain open to offloading Aaron Wan-Bissaka this month, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside.

The English full-back has dropped down the pecking order this season under Ten Hag, with the Dutchman preferring Diogo Dalot for the right-back position. Wan-Bissaka has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford in the build-up to the winter transfer window.

The 25-year-old has fought his way back into contention since the season restarted after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Englishman has started the last four games and also picked up a superb assist against Burnley in the EFL Cup. His spectacular form has sparked talks of a stay with the Red Devils as a competition for Dalot.

However, Manchester United are willing to let him Wan-Bissaka go, should they receive a suitable offer. The player is likely to draw more suitors to the table thanks to his recent performances and would be a splendid addition to many mid-table clubs.

