Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Donny van de Beek pushing for January exit, Red Devils told to pay €70m for Leeds United star, and more - 1st October 2021

Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek is pushing to leave Manchester United in January after failing to break into Solskjaer's plans. The Red Devils have been asked to pay €70m for the services of an English midfielder who plays for Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek is pushing to leave Manchester United in January after failing to break into Solskjaer’s plans. The Red Devils have been asked to pay €70m for the services of an English midfielder who plays for Leeds United.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 1 October 2021.

Donny van de Beek pushing for January exit

Donny van de Beek wants to leave Manchester United

Donny van de Beek wants to leave Manchester United at the turn of the year, according to The Hard Tackle via Daily Mail. The Dutchman is disillusioned by life at Old Trafford and is yearning for a fresh start to rejuvenate his career. Van de Beek has failed to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans and has spent most of his time with the Red Devils on the bench.

The Dutchman joined Manchester United in the summer of 2020, primarily as a backup to Bruno Fernandes. Unfortunately, ousting the Portuguese from the starting eleven is a tough ask for any footballer. Since then, the Dutchman has been used in various parts of the pitch, including as part of a double pivot, but has failed to hold on to a position.

Van de Beek wanted to join Everton on loan in the summer but was convinced to stay at Manchester United. However, his situation has failed to improve two months into the new season and the Dutchman is ready to end his association with the Red Devils in January. Everton and Inter Milan are interested in securing his services.

Manchester United told to pay €70m for Kalvin Phillips

Manchester United have to break the bank for Kalvin Phillips

Manchester United will have to pay €70m to secure the services of Kalvin Phillips, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Leeds United midfielder has emerged as an alternative to Declan Rice at the moment. The Red Devils are interested in the West Ham United star, but are reluctant to match his £100m price tag.

Manchester United have turned their attention to Phillips instead, but the Englishman will not come cheap either. The player has become an integral part of the midfield for both club and country and could be the final piece of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield jigsaw. Leeds United currently value Phillips at €70m.

Red Devils locked in battle with Everton for Aberdeen right-back

Manchester United are battling Everton for the services of Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, according to The Hard Tackle via The Sun. The 18-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances for the Scottish side since breaking into the first team in March this year.

After failing in their attempts to add a new right-back to their roster this summer, the Red Devils have turned their attention to Ramsay.

