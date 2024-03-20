Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Dortmund offer €35m for Jadon Sancho, Christian Eriksen unhappy at Old Trafford, and more - March 20, 2024

Manchester United reached the semifinals of the FA Cup following a stunning 4-3 win over Liverpool on Sunday, March 17. The Red Devils next face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on March 31 in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly willing to pay €35m for Jadon Sancho this summer. Elsewhere, Christian Eriksen has claimed that he is unhappy at Old Trafford.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from March 20, 2024.

Borussia Dortmund offer €35m for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is unlikely to play again at Old Trafford

Borussia Dortmund are willing to offer €35m for the services of Jadon Sancho, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The English forward moved back to Germany in January this year after dropping out of favour under Erik ten Hag. Sancho has done well on loan so far, registering two goals and two assists from ten games in all competitions.

The England international is unlikely to be drafted back into the first team at Manchester United, who could be open to his permanent exit. Dortmund are pleased with the player's efforts on loan and want to keep him at the Signal Iduna Park beyond this season. The Bundesliga giants have already decided on their opening offer, but Sancho's exorbitant wages could pose a problem. Further talks regarding a move are likely to happen in the coming weeks.

Christian Eriksen unhappy at Old Trafford

Christian Eriksen's future remains up in the air

Christian Eriksen has admitted that he is unimpressed by his lack of game time at Manchester United. The Danish midfielder has appeared 21 times across competitions this season, only 11 of which have been starts. Eriksen has dropped behind Kobbie Mainoo in the pecking order, with the young Englishman now almost untouchable under Erik ten Hag.

Speaking recently, the 32-year-old revealed that he had a chat with the Dutch manager regarding his situation.

“I’ve had a talk with Erik about being unhappy with the situation and wanting to play as much as possible. He said Kobbie Mainoo is doing well, and the rest of the midfield is also performing well, so there is competition for places. Of course, you can be concerned in the long run because I want to play as much as possible. You don't want to always sit on the bench," said Eriksen (via GOAL).

Eriksen's contract with the Red Devils expires in 2025.

Manchester United likely to sack Erik ten Hag, claims journalist

Manchester United will sack Erik ten Hag even if they win the FA Cup, according to Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen. The Red Devils have struggled under the Dutch manager this season, and are in danger of missing out on a top four place in the Premier League. Ten Hag's men stormed into the FA Cup semifinals last weekend following a superb victory over Liverpool, helping improve the mood at the club.

However, speaking on the Kick-Off podcast, Driessen insisted that his countryman's future at Old Trafford was sealed.

"Of course it remains his end. Even if he wins the FA Cup. Louis van Gaal also went out after winning the FA Cup, but of course he had a very easy route. With Coventry huh, and then also on neutral ground. After the final he will hopefully be back in front of him with a prize, and then he will have won two for Manchester United, but I don’t think this will save his job,” said Driessen.

Multiple names have been mentioned as Ten Hag's possible replacement, including Bayern Munich's outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.