Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Edinson Cavani heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo; club pushing for Ruben Neves, and more - 27 May 2022

Manchester United will hope new manager Erik ten Hag can help turn things around at Old Trafford. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani has lauded Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are pushing to sign Ruben Neves. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 27 May 2022:

Edinson Cavani heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo kept up his goalscoring numbers in a disappointing season.

Edinson Cavani has lauded Cristiano Ronaldo for his exploits this season. The Portuguese has been a rare shining light in a poor Manchester United team, top-scoring for the club with 24 goals across competitions.

Speaking in his farewell interview on Manchester United's official website, the Uruguayan said that the Red Devils suffered due to inconsistent performances this season. He also singled out David De Gea for special praise, saying:

“I think that overall, this season, the team has been a little inconsistent throughout the entire campaign. I don’t think that we ever managed to find that … how would you put it … that consistency during the season, whether it be in the group as a whole, or also on an individual basis."

He continued:

“But I think that the standout player for us this season, and someone who did show a little bit more consistency, playing well regularly and always being there for us, has been Cristiano (Ronaldo). After him comes David (De Gea), as he has also been one of the most consistent performers in the squad; so together, they have been the most consistent and best players in the squad from our season this time around.”

Manchester United pushing for Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are preparing for one final push to sign Ruben Neves, The Sun reports.

The Portuguese has been linked with the Red Devils for quite a while, but a move has failed to materialise. However, with Erik ten Hag expected to shore up his midfield, Neves has emerged as an option. The Dutch manager is reportedly a fan of the 25-year-old and wants him at Old Trafford.

Neves’ contract expires in 2024, but he is likely to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer. The Midlands club are expected to demand around £50 million for his signature, with Barcelona also monitoring the Portuguese with interest.

Noel Whelan advises Dean Henderson to leave Old Trafford

Dean Henderson has struggled for first-team opportunities at Old Trafford

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged Dean Henderson to leave Manchester United in search of regular football. The English goalkeeper has struggled to oust David De Gea from the starting XI and is not assured of game time next season either.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Henderson must play regularly to break into the national team setup.

“Henderson is at the stage in his career where he needs to be playing week in week out. If he has aspirations to break into the England setup and compete against all the good goalkeepers England have at the moment, he needs to be playing,” said Whelan.

He continued:

“He needs to leave the cloud, despite the size of it. He hasn’t got past De Gea, so sitting on the bench won’t help your career. Go somewhere, play week in week out. Then we will see what type of player he is and whether he can take it to the next level. He’s not even being contemplated by Southgate right now.”

Henderson made just three appearances in the 2021-22 season.

Edited by Bhargav