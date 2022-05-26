Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag advised to offload Cristiano Ronaldo; club tipped to sign Benfica striker, and more - 25 May 2022

Manchester United will look to return to their glory days under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has been handed over the reins at Old Trafford and is likely to make quite a few changes to the squad.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has advised Ten Hag to offload Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has backed the Red Devils to sign a Benfica striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 25 May 2022:

Jamie Carragher advises Erik ten Hag to offload Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has advised Erik ten Hag to offload Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Dutch manager revealed in his first interview as United manager that he has the Portuguese in his plans.

However, speaking recently, Carragher urged Ten Hag to follow Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp to offload a player who doesn’t fit his system.

“I’m convinced that Ten Hag has got to do it with Ronaldo, whether he’s allowed to or not. I’ve said this consistently throughout this season: that was not a good signing. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time, and I’m seen as a guy who’s criticising Ronaldo,” said Carragher.

He continued:

"Ronaldo is a million times a better player than I ever was; I am not fit to lace his boots obviously, but I’m not saying that to be disrespectful to him – he’s amazing – but Ronaldo has never played in a team this bad. He’s always played for great teams, and his attitude of trying to be the main man, driving the team on, getting the goals, when you’re in a great team, that is seen as a positive.”

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 club goals in his 20th season as a professional.



The show must go on for the 37-year-old 🧪 Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 club goals in his 20th season as a professional.The show must go on for the 37-year-old 🧪 https://t.co/rmwkypoWQQ

Carragher added that United cannot rely on Ronaldo next season, saying:

“When you’re not playing for a great team, it can be seen as a negative, and I think it has been this season. Man United can’t go into next season with a centre-forward who will be 38, even if he does score goals. That’s not right for Man United."

Fabrizio Romano tips Manchester United to sign Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez is wanted at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has backed Manchester United to sign Darwin Nunez. The Red Devils are looking for a new striker this summer to share the goalscoring duties with Cristiano Ronaldo.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive 🗣 - @FabrizioRomano : “Darwin Núñez is tempted by a Premier League move. #mufc discussed his name internally many times at the club. I would keep the name of Darwin Nunez for Manchester United because he’s a player that’s for sure on the list.” [ @podcastherewego 🗣 - @FabrizioRomano: “Darwin Núñez is tempted by a Premier League move. #mufc discussed his name internally many times at the club. I would keep the name of Darwin Nunez for Manchester United because he’s a player that’s for sure on the list.” [@podcastherewego] https://t.co/FOf0ZrKMR4

Speaking on the 'Here We Go' podcast, Romano said that Nunez has been heavily discussed at Old Trafford.

“He’s going to leave Benfica this summer, 100%. I see many rumours about him, but I’m told that he’s really tempted by (a) Premier League move. So the boy would love a Premier League move."

He continued:

"This summer, again, let’s see what happens – many clubs interested. But Manchester United discussed his name internally many times at the club. And so I will keep the name of Darwin Nunez for Manchester United because he’s a player that, for sure, is on the list,” said Romano.

Paul Robinson backs David De Gea’s call for mass exodus at Old Trafford

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has backed David De Gea's call for a mass exodus at Manchester United. The Spaniard recently urged players who do not want to stay to leave Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that players shouldn’t stick around if they are not wanted by the manager.

“If you are not wanted by a manager, you do not want to stick around. United need a big clear out. They need to get rid of the dead wood. Getting rid of that dead wood could be an issue. A lot of them are underperforming on big wages. It may be a case of United cutting their losses. The transfer value won’t be there, as clubs know United need to move players on. It might be a painful summer for the books, but they need to overhaul that squad,” said Robinson.

