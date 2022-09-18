Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag backs Cristiano Ronaldo to score more goals; Red Devils legend outlines tactical change that has helped Jadon Sancho flourish, and more - September 17, 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League after six games. They have won their last four games in the league after starting the season with two defeats.

Meanwhile, new manager Erik ten Hag has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to flourish at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Red Devils legend Paul Scholes has outlined the tactical change that has helped Jadon Sancho flourish.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 17, 2022:

Erik ten Hag backs Cristiano Ronaldo to score more goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the season in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to score more goals at Manchester United. The Portuguese scored his first goal of the season against Sheriff in midweek from the spot.

Speaking after the game in Chisinau, Ten Hag said that the 37-year-old will get even better once he regains full fitness.

“We could expect this, when you miss pre-season. So he has to work really hard and invest to get the right fitness and then he will score more goals. You can see he is really close. When he gets fitter, he will finish them,” said Ten Hag.

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict 🗣️ Ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo: "He's really close, when he gets more fitness he'll score more. He's totally committed to this project, totally involved, he also has connections that are coming around him and is constructing connections. I'm happy with that." [ @lauriewhitwell 🗣️ Ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo: "He's really close, when he gets more fitness he'll score more. He's totally committed to this project, totally involved, he also has connections that are coming around him and is constructing connections. I'm happy with that." [@lauriewhitwell]

The Dutchman also reiterated Ronaldo’s commitment to the team.

“I think he’s totally committed to this project and totally committed to this team. Totally involved. You see also connections coming around him and he is constructing connections, so I am happy with that,” said Ten Hag.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to find the back of the net in six Premier League games this season, though.

Paul Scholes outlines tactical change that has helped Jadon Sancho flourish

Jadon Sancho has started the season well.

Paul Scholes reckons Jadon Sancho works best when he operates from a central position. The English forward has been on a good run of form this season. He's starting to look closer to the player who caught the eye at Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to BT Sport, as relayed by The Metro, Scholes said that Sancho needs to link with Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen to flourish.

“He’s better when he’s coming inside the pitch, when he’s linking with players. He doesn’t have that electrifying pace to go past someone down the outside or on the inside. When he was good at Dortmund, he had (Erling) Haaland to link with, (Achraf) Hakimi, he always had someone to link with,” said Scholes.

He added:

“If he can do that with Manchester United, if he can find Fernandes and Eriksen, really clever players to link with, he could be a good player for United.”

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict 🗣 Jadon Sancho on his celebration: “A little kid gave me some shin pads and asked me to wear them and I said ‘yeah, no problem’ and it was a little gesture to show I was wearing the shin pads he gave me.” [BT Sport] 🗣 Jadon Sancho on his celebration: “A little kid gave me some shin pads and asked me to wear them and I said ‘yeah, no problem’ and it was a little gesture to show I was wearing the shin pads he gave me.” [BT Sport] https://t.co/jAAhZYhDpT

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves echoed Scholes’ sentiments, adding that Sancho prefers to come inside rather than play on the wings.

“I think they signed Jadon as a winger; they saw his performances for Dortmund, but actually he wants to come inside and link up with Bruno and Eriksen. Now with Eriksen in the side, they have more possession, coming inside and linking; this is what he’s exceptionally good at. He wants to do it quickly,” said Hargreaves.

He added:

“Jadon’s good in these areas, with Eriksen, Bruno and Cristiano, there’s great options in those attacking areas. It was a really good goal and it shows everything about Jadon Sancho.”

Sancho has three goals from eight games across competitions this season.

Pete O’Rourke backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka to fight for his place at Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has backed Aaron Wan-Bissaka to fight for his place at Manchester United. The English right-back has dropped behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order at Old Trafford under Ten Hag.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Rourke said that the Red Devils are unlikely to let Wan-Bissaka go without signing a replacement

“Unless Manchester United were able to bring in a right-back, I didn’t see any real point in them letting Wan-Bissaka go. I think the player will be happy to try and fight for his place,” said O’Rourke.

Wan-Bissaka has made just one appearance for the Old Trafford side this season.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far