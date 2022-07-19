Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag hints at Cristiano Ronaldo contract extension; Frenkie de Jong not averse to Old Trafford move, says former player; and more - July 18, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Crystal Palace at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The Red Devils have won both of their games in pre-season so far and will look to continue their good run against familiar opposition.

Meanwhile, new manager Erik ten Hag has hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo could be handed a contract extension. Elsewhere, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes Frenkie de Jong might not be averse to a move to Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 18, 2022:

Erik ten Hag hints at Cristiano Ronaldo contract extension

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag has hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo could extend his stay at Manchester United. The Portuguese’s current contract runs till next year, and the Red Devils have the option of an additional year. The 37-year-old’s future at Old Trafford is up in the air after he requested to leave this summer.

However, speaking to the press, Ten Hag is confident Ronaldo would stay.

“I am well informed; he also has an option (of another year). Yes (he could stay beyond next season). Of course, I have signed here for three years, but in football it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start so I don’t look that far ahead. I have a strategy; it’s a process; it takes time, but in the end, we have to make sure from the outset there is a winning team,” said Ten Hag.

Ten Hag added that Ronaldo would fit into his high-pressing tactics.

“I think Cristiano is capable of doing that. In his career, he has shown everything. I have set my demand. We want to play in a certain way. A top player can contribute, and Ronaldo is an absolute top player in our squad. The players dictate the way you play, especially players who score goals because they are extremely important for a team. You construct your team around them,” said Ten Hag.

Frank McAvennie believes Frenkie de Jong not averse to Manchester United move

Frenkie de Jong is heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Frank McAvennie believes Frenkie de Jong is open to joining Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils are locked in lengthy talks with Barcelona to secure the signature of the Dutchman. Recent reports have claimed that De Jong is sceptical about the move.

utdreport @utdreport @skysports_sheth] All the noises coming from Spain are suggesting Frenkie de Jong doesn't want to go to #mufc and is happy at Barcelona, but the information from @SkySportsNews is while De Jong is happy at Barça, he is open to coming to United to work under Erik ten Hag #mulive All the noises coming from Spain are suggesting Frenkie de Jong doesn't want to go to #mufc and is happy at Barcelona, but the information from @SkySportsNews is while De Jong is happy at Barça, he is open to coming to United to work under Erik ten Hag #mulive [@skysports_sheth]

However, speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that the Premier League giants remain an enticing prospect despite their recent struggles.

"There’s no way he wouldn’t want to come to Man United. He’s got his first choice. If you don’t get him, there must be somebody else. No matter what state Man United are in, they’re still a huge huge club, and to be part of that machine, gets them back to a level where they should be," said McAvennie.

He added:

“I think anyone worth their salt would want to play for Man United. He might look at some of the players there and think they don’t want to play."

McAvennie continued:

"There’s too many players there who downed tools last year, didn’t chase the ball when they lost it, didn’t try to win it back; that’s not Man United. This new manager has got to get that back; he’s playing the same people as last year; there’s no doubting their talent."

Kevin Campbell believes Harry Maguire right choice for armband at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire will continue to wear the armband at Old Trafford next season.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed Erik ten Hag’s decision to retain Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain. The Englishman has come under scrutiny after an underwhelming season but has received the backing of his new manager to lead the team.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said it's the correct decision.

“Truthfully, and many won’t like this, I think it’s the right decision. I think there aren’t many players who played in the Euros last summer who had a good season. You could maybe look at three or four. Declan Rice was outstanding, Bukayo Saka second, maybe Phil Foden and Pickford," said Campbell.

He added:

“Before then, I thought Harry Maguire has been good for Manchester United. Under Ole, they finished second in the league. There wasn’t anybody calling him out or anything like that. Obviously Ten Hag’s come in and taken a look."

He concluded:

"He’s probably done his homework, and it’s the right choice, as far as I’m concerned. Harry Maguire, everyone reckons or says, Harry Maguire’s bad. He’s not a bad player; he’s a good player. They’ve spent the money on him; he’s been the captain, and he’s still the captain, which is fine.”

