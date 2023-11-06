Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag identifies January priority; Anthony Martial exit likely in 2024, and more - November 6, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming game against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday (November 8) at the Parken Stadium. The Red Devils are coming off a last-gasp 1-0 win against Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend.

Meanwhile, United manager Erik ten Hag has identified a priority position he wants to strengthen in January. Meanwhile, attacker Anthony Martial is likely to leave Old Trafford next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 6, 2023:

Erik ten Hag identifies January priority

Erik ten Hag wants to target a talented young central defender in January, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

Manchester United have struggled at the back this season, and reinforcements are in order at the turn of the year. Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are no longer young, and both have been linked with exits recently.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport, that the Red Devils have drawn up an internal wish list for the role.

“They're looking for a younger profile and somebody that, obviously, can be part of a new era of centre-backs because there are plenty of centre-backs at the club at the moment, but they're all ageing, and some of the fans may feel they're not quite up to standard,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

"It's about finding a younger profile and the right profile. We wait and see whether, in terms of availability and cost, there's any possibility of moving in January.

"But it's definitely true that, internally, Manchester United are drawing up a list which shows you that centre-back is a priority."

Lisandro Martinez's long-term injury has hurt Ten Hag’s plans this season.

Anthony Martial exit likely in 2024

Anthony Martial’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end

Anthony Martial is likely to leave Manchester United in 2024, according to Ben Jacobs.

The French forward has been a disappointment at Old Trafford and has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag. Martial’s injury woes, coupled with his lack of form, has hurt the Red Devils in the last couple of years.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, though, Jacobs said that the Premier League giants are in no rush to offload the 27-year-old in January.

“It's fair to say in 2024 that Manchester United are keeping their options open. So, it's up to Martial to find some form, or he will be on the market in 2024.

"I think because Manchester United have budgetary issues, we know that they need goals, and we know that Greenwood won't play for Man Utd again,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Rasmus Hojlund is still young, so it may well be that Manchester United are not in a rush in January because they're confident that the player at 27 can also be sold in the summer.”

Rasmus Hojlund’s arrival from Atalanta this summer has all but signalled the end of Martial’s time at Old Trafford.

Manchester United not in talks with Zinedine Zidane

Manchester United are not in talks with Zinedine Zidane or Ruben Amorim regarding the hot seat at Old Trafford, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Erik ten Hag’s team have endured a difficult start to the new campaign, already losing eight of their 16 games across competitions. Recent reports have named the two managers as possible replacement for the Dutchman.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the Red Devils aren’t losing their patience with Ten Hag yet.

"I saw all these stories and rumours around Erik ten Hag and his future but from what I'm hearing, the reality is that internally, they never considered the possibility of firing Erik ten Hag.

"Manchester United have never been in touch with Zinedine Zidane and Ruben Amorim,” said Romano.

Amorim has done a decent job with Sporting recently, while Zidane enjoyed great success with his brief stints with Real Madrid.