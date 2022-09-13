Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag praised for Cristiano Ronaldo management; Red Devils  planning to trigger one-year extension for 5 players, and more - September 12, 2022

Manchester United will face Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (September 15). New manager Erik ten Hag will be desperate to get his first win in the tournament after facing defeat in the first game at home to Real Sociedad in midweek.

Meanwhile, former Netherlands manager Foppe de Haan has praised Erik ten Hag for his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are planning to trigger a one-year extension for five players.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 12, 2022:

Foppe de Haan praises Erik ten Hag for Cristiano Ronaldo management

Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United of late.

Foppe de Haan has lauded Erik ten Hag’s management of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese was eager to leave Manchester United this summer but failed to muster a move away from the club.

Ten Hag has dropped the 37-year-old to the bench in favour of speedy forwards, and the move has paid instant dividends.

The Red Devils won four games on the run with Ronaldo starting from the bench, which vindicated Ten Hag’s decision. Speaking to De Telegraaf, as cited by The Mirror, De Haan said that his compatriot has earned the Portuguese’s trust.

“They (United managers) all had a lot of trouble with that [the players] after Alex Ferguson. He was also very clear immediately towards Cristiano Ronaldo. That was good. He sat on the bench against Arsenal and is smiling again. That is very clever. Trust is very important, then you also give that to another. Then you dare, and you don’t see an enemy behind every tree,” said De Haan.

De Haan has tipped Ten Hag to achieve success at Old Trafford.

“With Ten Hag, people often think: what kind of man is that? But when he starts talking about football, you immediately know wait a minute; this guy knows what he wants. He really has an idea and makes it trainable. He makes demands, is very clear about them and seems completely reliable in the things he wants and does. That’s why he has lasted so long at clubs,” said De Haan.

He added:

“Ten Hag has also noticed where football is heading. The game in small spaces and the extremely physical. Not in the sense of power-boys, but who are quick and skilful and can run. You have to be able to run, run, run’ he once said. That’s truth too. And you have to have guts.”

Ronaldo is yet to score for the Red Devils in seven games across competitions this season.

Manchester United planning to trigger one-year extension for five players

David de Gea is among the players in the final year of their contracts.

Manchester United are planning to exercise a one-year extension option of five players in the coming days, according to The Manchester Evening News.

There are currently 12 players at the club who are in the final year of their contract. Among them are David de Gea, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Fred. The Red Devils have the option of an additional year in the contracts of all five players and are looking to trigger the clause soon.

Although not all the players mentioned above are first-team regulars, the Old Trafford outfit are unwilling to let them leave for free. Tying them down to a short extension could help the club generate revenue from their sales.

Paul Robinson advises Red Devils to defer Marcus Rashford contract talks

Marcus Rashford (left) was linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer/

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has advised Manchester United to defer any plans to extend Marcus Rashford’s contract.

The English forward is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils, who have the option of an additional year. Rashford endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign but has shown signs of a revival under Ten Hag.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that the club should analyse Rashford’s performance in the current season before making a decision on his future.

“It depends what the manager wants and what he sees as the future. It was not long ago that we were questioning Marcus Rashford’s future. There was an expectance that he would leave in the summer. You have to remember that one swallow does not make a summer. I would hold back on offering him a new deal. I would see how he performs for the rest of the season and then make a judgement then,” said Robinson.

Rashford, 24, has three goals and as many assists from six games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

