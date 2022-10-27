Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag provides Cristiano Ronaldo update; club leading Arsenal in race for PSV forward, and more - October 27, 2022

Manchester United will host Sheriff at Old Trafford on Thursday (October 27) in the UEFA Europa League. The Premier League giants are in second place in Group E after four games, three points behind Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to the matchday squad for the Sheriff game. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are leading Arsenal in the race to sign a PSV Eindhoven forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 27, 2022:

Erik ten Hag provides Cristiano Ronaldo update

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored two goals from 11 games this season.

Erik ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the first team after serving time out.

The Portuguese was removed from Manchester United’s squad ahead of the game against Chelsea for refusing to come on a substitute in the Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur. The decision from Ten Hag sparked a mixed response from fans and pundits.

However, speaking to the press, the Dutchman said that Ronaldo is now back in contention for the upcoming game.

“Yes, Cristiano will be in the squad tomorrow. It’s not difficult. But I think we said everything, and we answered all the questions; he was out for one game and is back in the squad as usual. You don’t have to (ask more questions) because we will not answer any more, so all the questions, I think, are everything we explained, and we have to focus on the game tomorrow,” said Ten Hag.

Ten Hag added that the incident is now over, and Ronaldo is focused on the game ahead.

“We have an important game because we want to be number one in the group. I don’t have to do it any more. It’s done; he’s back, focus on the game, that’s important that Cristiano is involved in the squad tomorrow.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be desperate to find the back of the net on Thursday to prove naysayers wrong.

Manchester United leading Arsenal in race for Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Cody Gakpo, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Dutchman was a target for the Red Devils this summer, but a move didn't materialise. However, the club remain hot on the heels of the 23-year-old and are likely to return for him next year. Gakpo is also a target for Arsenal, who are looking for attacking reinforcements.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Dutchman is more likely to end up at Old Trafford than the Emirates.

“He's been brilliant this season for PSV, and there's no doubt that he is going to be looking for a transfer in 2023. So I still think he's a player that people should take seriously in the Premier League for a transfer. I still think that, probably, Man United are more likely to land him than Arsenal,” said Jones.

Gakpo has registered 13 goals from 20 appearances this season for PSV Eindhoven.

Red Devils monitoring Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Tyler Adams, according to Football Insider.

The American has been on the Red Devils’ radar since his days with RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old has hit the ground running since joining Leeds United this summer and has been an omnipresent figure in the first team. His performances have continued to turn heads at Old Trafford.

Manchester United remain in the hunt for more midfield additions, despite bringing in Casemiro and Christian Eriksen this summer. Ten Hag wants to build a team with a healthy mix of youth and experience and has set his sights on Adams. If the player continues his steady rise at Elland Road, the Red Devils could be tempted to move for him next year.

