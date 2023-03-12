Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag pushing for Harry Kane; club eyeing Goncalo Inacio, and more - March 12, 2023

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 12) in the Premier League. The Red Devils were reduced to ten men in the first half after Casemiro was shown a straight red.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is desperate to sign Harry Kane this summer. Elsewhere, the club are interested in Goncalo Inacio. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories from March 12, 2023:

Erik ten Hag pushing for Harry Kane

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag is pushing to secure the signature of Harry Kane this summer, according to The Mirror.

The English striker is among the finest of his generation and among the all-time greats in the Premier League. However, his contract with Tottenham Hotspur is set to expire in less than 18 months, and the 29-year-old could be on the move at the end of the season.

Manchester United have made the player their primary target for the summer. Ten Hag is aware that a world-class No. 9 can transform the Red Devils and has set his sights on Kane. Manchester United have suffered this season due to the lack of a clinical striker. Anthony Martial has struggled to stay fit, while Wout Weghorst hasn’t fared well in front of goal.

Kane’ arrival could change all that, and the Red Devils are willing to break the British transfer record to bring the Englishman to Old Trafford. The 29-year-old has appeared 38 times across competitions for Spurs this season, registering 22 goals and four assists.

Manchester United eyeing Goncalo Inacio

Goncalo Inacio has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Goncalo Inacio, according to Correo da Manha via Sport Witness.

The Portuguese defender has been a revelation for Sporting CP and is among the first names on the team sheet. The 21-year-old was quite impressive against Arsenal in midweek in the UEFA Europa League, prompting the Red Devils to take note.

Ten Hag could be in the market for a new defender this summer, with the future of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof up in the air. Manchester United are impressed with Inacio and want to bring him to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Sporting are aware of the interest in the player and are likely to demand €35 million for their prized asset. The 21-year-old has registered 38 appearances for Sporting this season across competitions, managing three goals and as many assists.

Danny Murphy advises Red Devils to appoint Marcus Rashford as next captain

Marcus Rashford is already among the best players at Old Trafford this season.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons Marcus Rashford should be handed the armband permanently at Manchester United.

There has been a lot of debate regarding the captaincy at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has led the team in most games, with Harry Maguire failing to secure a regular place in the starting XI. However, the Portuguese has divided opinion regarding his ability to lead the team, especially after the heavy defeat at Liverpool.

With Maguire likely to leave Old Trafford this summer, Ten Hag is likely to have a decision to make. Fernandes could be appointed the permanent captain, but Murphy would like Rashford to take up the responsibility.

However, in his column for The Daily Mail, Murphy noted that the 25-year-old’s future needs to be sorted before he can be handed the armband.

“Why not give the captaincy next season to a local lad, hugely popular with the United fanbase and maturing rapidly on and off the pitch – Marcus Rashford. Rashford would be an ideal for United considering where they are at the moment in Erik ten Hag’s team development,” wrote Murphy.

He added:

“He’s clearly an automatic choice and becoming an excellent communicator on behalf of the club, confident in front of the microphone and camera. Importantly, he has become an elite forward and is clearly enjoying his football. There are a couple of caveats before Rashford can be given such a job. Most importantly, that new contract would have to be signed. You can’t have a player leading the team out with question marks over his future.”

Rashford has amassed 25 goals and nine assists in 42 games across competitions this season for Manchester United.

