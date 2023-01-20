Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag's summer plan outlined; Harry Maguire advised against West Ham move, and more - January 19, 2023

Manchester United stumbled to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes gave the visitors the lead just before the break, but the Eagles equalised through Michael Olise’s stunning free kick in the dying minutes.

Meanwhile, new manager Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen two positions in the squad this summer. Elsewhere, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has advised Harry Maguire not to join West Ham United.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 19, 2023:

Erik ten Hag has two priorities for Manchester United this summer

Frenkie de Jong (left) remains a target at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag wants a new striker and a new midfielder at Old Trafford this summer, according to The Telegraph via Caught Offside.

The Dutch manager signed Wout Weghorst on a temporary move this month to strengthen his strikers’ department. However, Ten Hag desires a world-class No. 9 before the start of the next season.

UtdTruthful @Utdtruthful Erik ten Hag raised the idea of going for Weghorst, who had not even been flagged by scouts when Manchester United looked at Arnautović last summer. Although Ten Hag does not know Weghorst personally he has followed his career since he was 16. @TheAthleticFC] Erik ten Hag raised the idea of going for Weghorst, who had not even been flagged by scouts when Manchester United looked at Arnautović last summer. Although Ten Hag does not know Weghorst personally he has followed his career since he was 16. #MUFC 🚨 Erik ten Hag raised the idea of going for Weghorst, who had not even been flagged by scouts when Manchester United looked at Arnautović last summer. Although Ten Hag does not know Weghorst personally he has followed his career since he was 16. #MUFC [@TheAthleticFC] https://t.co/BGjuDgCX2w

The Manchester United manager also knows he needs cover for Christian Eriksen. The Red Devils have already shortlisted Declan Rice, Frenkie de Jong and Jude Bellingham for the position. The club are unlikely to sign all three players, but even securing one of them would be considered a coup.

Harry Maguire advised against West Ham move

Harry Maguire could be on his way out of Old Trafford this year.

Danny Murphy reckons Ten Hag should keep Harry Maguire at Old Trafford this season.

The English defender continues to be linked with a move away from Manchester United after dropping down the pecking order this campaign. West Ham are among the clubs backed to secure the 29-year-old's signature.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ #mufc are understood to be ready to sell Harry Maguire in the summer, despite the fact that they will have to accept a considerable loss on him [ @MirrorDarren #mufc are understood to be ready to sell Harry Maguire in the summer, despite the fact that they will have to accept a considerable loss on him [@MirrorDarren] https://t.co/TibDh0dSK2

However, speaking recently as cited by Caught Offside, Murphy said that Maguire should wait for better offers in the summer.

“If I was Erik ten Hag, I’d be looking to keep him. Because then you know, if you get a few injuries, you have someone you can rely on who’s got a strong character and a good presence,” said Murphy.

He added:

“From his point of view, he’s probably better waiting until the summer, when he’ll have better options. The worry is, if you go out on loan to somewhere like West Ham – who are struggling a bit – he could have a little bit of a bad time. All of a sudden, the options reduce because he has a bad few months at West Ham. So, I don’t see that happening.”

Maguire has appeared 15 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Gabriel Agbonlahor compares Antony with Nicolas Pepe

Antony (left) has divided opinion during his first few months at Old Trafford.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has compared Antony with Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe.

The Brazilian joined Manchester United from Ajax last summer but has endured mixed times at Old Trafford so far. The Red Devils paid an exorbitant transfer fee for his signature, but it's safe to say that the 22-year-old has not justified his price tag yet.

James Ducker @TelegraphDucker Thought it was a tidy 1st half from #MUFC #CPFC but 2nd half so disappointing. United need a helluva lot more from Antony & will hope Sancho comes back firing cos the burden on Rashford is huge. Clear they need another top midfielder too. AWB excellent tho. What a turnaround! Thought it was a tidy 1st half from #MUFC v #CPFC but 2nd half so disappointing. United need a helluva lot more from Antony & will hope Sancho comes back firing cos the burden on Rashford is huge. Clear they need another top midfielder too. AWB excellent tho. What a turnaround!

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said that Alejandro Garnacho should be selected ahead of Antony.

“I think Antony, for me. Watching him last night, he wasn’t happy when he got dragged off, but he doesn’t do enough for me. He’s giving me Pepe, who used to be at Arsenal, vibes. He has tricks but doesn’t really beat a player, and for me, they need Garnacho to start against Arsenal,” said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“They need Jadon Sancho to get back amongst it. They need more options on the wing because Antony is not at it at the moment. Maybe he will with time, but at the moment, he’s not doing enough.”

The Brazilian has appeared 21 times across competitions for Manchester United this season, amassing seven goals and two assists.

