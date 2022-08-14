Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't asked to leave; Marcus Rashford backed to shine for Red Devils, and more - August 13, 2022

Manchester United endured a shock 4-0 Premier League defeat against Brentford on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Red Devils have now lost both their games this season, conceding six goals, marking the first time in the Premier League era they're without a point after two games.

Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t asked to leave. Elsewhere, football writer Darren Lewis believes Marcus Rashford should not be written off yet.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 13, 2022:

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't asked to leave Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo started his first game of the season against Brentford.

Erik ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t informed him of a desire to leave Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford, but a move has so far failed to materialise.

Speaking ahead of the game against Brentford, Ten Hag said that he has Ronaldo firmly in his plans for the season.

"(Ronaldo wanting to leave) is your assumption. That is not what he is telling me. So I deal with the players we have. and we plan with him for this season, and we are happy with him, and we have to fit him into the team. So he has to come at the right fitness levels so that he can do the job that we expect him to do,” said Ten Hag.

He added:

"In every press conference, we already confirmed that he is in our plans. We plan with him so we also plan around him."

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make a mark on Saturday, despite playing the entire 90 minutes.

Darren Lewis backs Marcus Rashford to return to form

Marcus Rashford has endured a difficult time with Manchester United of late.

Darren Lewis has backed Marcus Rashford to return to form for Manchester United soon. The English forward has not been in his element since last season and endured another difficult outing against Brentford.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Lewis said that it's wrong to write Rashford off just yet.

“It is just sheer madness to sit here now and suggest a player like Marcus Rashford, 24 years of age, is finished and has reached the end of the road,” said Lewis.

He continued:

“I bet you any money you will see him, should he go to PSG and once again become the player we know him to be, and you will say ‘why couldn’t United get that kind of impact out of him’? Just like some United fans did when Lukaku went to Inter Milan and scored goals for fun because they played him in a way that got the best out of him.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “It’s just sheer madness to suggest Marcus Rashford is finished.”



“I’ll tell you now. If you suggest that he’s finished, you’ll regret it.”



Darren Lewis defends Marcus Rashford & believes he’d be a star at PSG “It’s just sheer madness to suggest Marcus Rashford is finished.”“I’ll tell you now. If you suggest that he’s finished, you’ll regret it.”Darren Lewis defends Marcus Rashford & believes he’d be a star at PSG 😳 “It’s just sheer madness to suggest Marcus Rashford is finished.”👀 “I’ll tell you now. If you suggest that he’s finished, you’ll regret it.”Darren Lewis defends Marcus Rashford & believes he’d be a star at PSG https://t.co/ZXfuu5RnFq

Lewis expressed hope that Rashford would prove his naysayers wrong, just like Harry Kane:

“I can’t indulge in any kind of conversation that Rashford is finished, and you need to get rid of him. I’m telling you right now if you do that, then you’re going to regret it,” said Lewis.

He added:

“This time last season (Harry) Kane had started poorly at Spurs, and I heard so many people saying he was finished, and then (Antonio) Conte got hold of him and gave him the confidence and the belief, and then the second half of the season, he was a different player, and people were eating their words. I think, in football, there are too many reactionary people wanting to write players off, 24 years of age? Come on.”

Marcus Rashford is yet to score this season after a five-goal 2021-22 campaign.

Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen two positions this summer

Erik ten Hag has hinted that he wants to bolster the midfield and attack this summer. Manchester United have struggled to bring in new faces since securing the signature of Lisandro Martinez last month.

Speaking to the press, Ten Hag also added that it's important to sign the players as early in the summer as possible.

“We co-operate well, and it’s to my satisfaction. It’s better to get the players in earlier because then you get them earlier in the process. In the departments of midfield and offence, you have seen when we have one injury, then we have a problem. That’s clear. But I’m happy,” said Ten Hag.

Ten Hag is eager to sign Frenkie de Jong this summer to address his midfield conundrum, but there has been little progress in his pursuit.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav