Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag sent Martial advice, Facundo Pellistri renewal on the cards, and more - September 12, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for a tough test against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League this Saturday (September 16) at Old Trafford. The Red Devils arrive at the game on the back of a demoralizing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal before the international break.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has been advised to keep Anthony Martial away from the starting XI. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are planning to extend Facundo Pellistri’s stay at Old Trafford.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from September 12, 2023.

Erik ten Hag sent Martial advice

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker has advised Erik ten Hag to start new signing Rasmus Hojlund instead of Anthony Martial against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Martial has been a disappointing figure at Old Trafford due to his injuries and lackadaisical attitude on the pitch. The French forward was expected to leave the Red Devils this summer, but a move failed to materialize.

Speaking to SpilXperten, Parker argued that selecting the Frenchman ahead of Hojlund could cost Ten Hag his job.

“If he doesn’t start against Brighton, then all fans will want Erik ten Hag fired, and it would almost be justified. It wouldn’t make any sense if he started on the bench. Martial shouldn’t even be on the bench,” said Parker.

He continued:

“There must be a youth player who is better who can sit on the bench, and Hojlund can be the first striker. All Manchester United fans are fed up with seeing a player with a lousy attitude, who always sulks and complains, and it’s a blessing that Man Utd finally has an attacker who plays with enthusiasm.”

Hojlund arrived from Atalanta in the summer and made his debut from the bench against Arsenal.

Facundo Pellistri renewal on the cards

Manchester United are expected to accelerate their efforts to tie Facundo Pellistri down to a new deal soon, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Premier League giants have already initiated initial talks with the player’s camp in April. The Uruguayan’s contract with the club expires in 2025.

Erik ten Hag has opted to keep Pellistri in his roster following his impressive performances in pre-season. The player is yet to start a game for the Red Devils this season but could get his opportunity soon.

Antony is on an extended break due to off-field reasons, while Jadon Sancho’s recent antics have already raised questions about his future at the club. Manchester United are suddenly a little light on the right wing and the stage is set for Pellistri to make an entrance.

The Red Devils have been pleased with the player’s efforts so far and want to reward him with an improved deal. Talks are likely to resume soon.

Jadon Sancho facing testing week at Manchester United

Jadon Sancho’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air

Journalist Dean Jones believes Jadon Sancho’s future at Old Trafford is likely to be determined this week.

The Englishman has waged war against Erik ten Hag in recent weeks over concerns regarding his training performances. The Dutchman said that Sancho's performance in training had been under par before the winger denied any such claims.

The two men are now expected to sit down for showdown talks this week. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones reported that Sancho could still get his Manchester United career back on track.

“Yeah, it feels like this week is now or never in terms of saving his Man Utd career. He has gone from being given a new lifeline at United and pre-season, trying out in different positions, then to being shunned publicly,” said Jones.

He continued:

“He then decides to hit back, which he's within his rights to do, and now we've got basically a heart to heart meeting, I guess, for these two individuals to decide whether or how they can figure out a future. It's not impossible, it definitely can be figured out. People have come back from worse things than this in football.”

However, Jones also warned that things could go quickly down the hill for Sancho if he fails to mend the bridges.

“But if this conversation does not go well, from either person's point of view, then Sancho is done at Manchester United and he's going to have to find a new club in January."

He added:

"And the bad news for him could be that if that discussion doesn't go well and he's left in the dark for the next few months, then you get to January, he's out of condition and he's out form, and that will also affect the type of clubs that come in for him.”

Sancho has yet to start a game for the Red Devils this season but has made three substitute appearances.