Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag urged to offload Cristiano Ronaldo; Jesse Lingard set to move to Serie A, and more - 16 April 2022

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick helped interim manager Ralf Rangnick's men stay in the hunt for a top-four finish. United now trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who lost at home to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the day, by three points with six games to go.

Meanwhile, Craig Burley has urged Erik ten Hag to offload Cristiano Ronaldo if he takes charge at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Jesse Lingard has been linked with a move to Italy if he leaves the Red Devils this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 16th April 2022:

Erik ten Hag urged to offload Cristiano Ronaldo by Craig Burley

Cristiano Ronaldo scored another hat-trick on Saturday.

Former Chelsea star Craig Burley has advised Erik ten Hag to offload Cristiano Ronaldo. The Ajax manager is expected to take charge at Manchester United this summer. With a major rebuild required at Old Trafford, the future of the Portuguese star is also up in the air.

Ronaldo has been key for the Red Devils this season, registering 21 goals from 34 appearances so far. The 37-year-old has single-handedly won games for his team. He powered Manchester United to a crucial win against Norwich City on Saturday. However, Burley believes the five-time Ballon d’Or winner doesn’t represent the future.

GOAL @goal The FIFTIETH hat-trick of Cristiano Ronaldo's club career 🤯 The FIFTIETH hat-trick of Cristiano Ronaldo's club career 🤯 https://t.co/RSVhWPOsrX

Speaking to ESPN, as relayed by The Metro, Burley said that it would be in everyone's best interest if Ronaldo is moved on.

“He’s not the future; he’s been an absolute terrific player; the stats will back it up; he’s got goal again this season. This team is so far off the pace; there’s so much deadwood there in general, and I’m not suggesting he’s part of that. A new manager will have to come in and almost start afresh. It’s mother nature; he’s not the future, and they need to build for the future fast,” said Burley.

He continued:

“I wouldn’t be surprised because if he’s potentially not in the first team plans, and if you have to start leaving him out, the reaction won’t be great. That can cause an even bigger problem for a manager to have such a big star unhappy. There will have to be a compromise reached; I think a new manager has to get a big brush and sweep that place clean."

Jesse Lingard set to move to Italy if he leaves Manchester United

Jesse Lingard was handed a rare start against Norwich City.

Jesse Lingard could script a reunion with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma this summer, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Englishman is in the final few months of his current contract and is eager to leave Old Trafford in search of regular football.

West Ham United are planning to take him back to the London Stadium. Lingard enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with the Hammers last season. However, the Englishman also has a lucrative offer from Roma to move to Serie A on a Bosman deal. Lingard could sign a four-year contract and have one of the highest salaries in the Italian side.

The 29-year-old has made just 19 appearances for United this season.

Frank McAvennie labels Erik ten Hag as brilliant man manager

Erik ten Hag is the favourite to take charge at Old Trafford.

Frank McAvennie believes Erik ten Hag would improve Manchester United next season. The Dutchman is the frontrunner for the hot seat at Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Ten Hag’s man management skills would help the Red Devils. He said:

“I’ve always said I would have taken Conte, but he’s no longer available. He would have turned Man United in a season. Can Ten Hag do that? We have to wait and see. If he doesn’t do that, then people will be asking questions."

McAvernnie continued:

"I’ve heard he’s not a big tactician, but his man-management is brilliant. He’s apparently a good coach as well, but it sounds like he isn’t going to complicate things. That’s what Man United need more than anything else; keep it simple and the wins will come."

