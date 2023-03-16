Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag wants Jude Bellingham; Red Devils leading Denzel Dumfries race, and more - March 16, 2023

Manchester United travel to Benito Villamarin on Thursday (March 16) to face Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. The Premier League giants have a healthy 4-1 lead from the first leg.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag wants Jude Bellingham at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are leading the race to sign Denzel Dumfries. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 16, 2023:

Erik ten Hag wants Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign Jude Bellingham this summer, according to The Daily Telegraph via The Metro.

The English midfielder has gone from strength to strength since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020. The 19-year-old has appeared 123 times for the Bundesliga giants across competitions, amassing 20 goals and 24 assists.

The Red Devils are among a host of clubs eager to go to battle for his signature this summer. Ten Hag is reportedly a huge admirer of Bellingham and believes that the Englishman is a generational talent who could take the club to another level. The Dutchman is also convinced that Bellingham has the qualities to become a future captain at Old Trafford.

As such, Ten Hag has urged Manchester United to take the necessary steps to secure the 19-year-old's signature. However, the player is likely to cost a fortune, with Dortmund expected to demand at least £110 million for their prized asset. Moreover, the Red Devils face competition from Liverpool and Real Madrid for his services.

Manchester United leading Denzel Dumfries race

Denzel Dumfries (left) could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Denzel Dumfries, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Dutch right-back is expected to leave Inter Milan this summer after catching the eye this season. The 26-year-old has scored two goals and set up six more from 32 games across competitions this season for the Nerazzurri. His rise to fame has earned him admirers at clubs across the continent, with the Red Devils also monitoring him with interest.

In his column for Football Insider, O’Rourke said that Manchester United could sign Dumfries for €40-50 million.

“I’m told that United lead the race for long-term target Denzel Dumfries ahead of the summer window. Chelsea were also admirers, but they moved to sign Malo Gusto from Lyon in January. United considered moving for Dumfries in January, as Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of his compatriot, but they couldn’t raise the funds for a permanent deal,” wrote O’Rourke.

He continued:

“He will enter the final two years of his contract at Inter Milan in June. Sources tell me it could take a fee of £40-50million to sign the Netherlands international, with Inter’s financial situation meaning they could be forced to settle for a lower fee than expected.”

Dumfries could instantly improve the Red Devils, with the player’s abilities at both ends of the park making him an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

Erik ten Hag talks about his philosophy

Erik ten Hag has said that he wants to play attacking football at Manchester United.

The Dutch manager has vastly improved the Red Devils since taking charge at Old Trafford last summer. He guided the club to an EFL Cup triumph last month, their first trophy in six years.

Speaking to former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie, Ten Hag said that he wants his team to attack and defend as a unit.

"Of course, I have a certain philosophy, and one thing is I want to play attacking. I want to play proactive. It's not about the way you want to play, but the players - they decide - and they dictate the philosophy of how you play,” said Ten Hag.

He added:

"You have to adapt, definitely, but for instance for me, now football is about attacking with 11 players and defending with 11 players. So, if you ask me about full-backs, you find them sometimes in positions you don't expect them. That's what I like, I'm looking for that type of player."

Ten Hag will also have his eyes on the Europa League and FA Cup this season, with his team impressing in both tournaments. The Red Devils have reached the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, where they face Fulham on Sunday (March 19).

