Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Everton contemplating move for £25m English star, Leeds United agree €28m deal with Red Devils for Daniel James, and more - 30th August 2021

Manchester United are hoping to end the summer on a high after investing heavily so far. The Red Devils have already secured the services of Tom Heaton, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed satisfaction with the business done to date but is eager to offload a few of his fringe players before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Manchester United could be braced for an offer from Everton for an English star. Leeds United have agreed a deal with the Red Devils for Daniel James.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 30 August 2021.

Everton contemplating move for £25m English star

Everton are interested in Jesse Lingard

Everton are plotting a late move for Jesse Lingard, according to The Hard Tackle via Daily Star. The Manchester United star is also wanted by West Ham United after impressing while on loan with the Hammers last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would prefer to keep the player at Old Trafford but would be willing to let him leave for a suitable price.

Despite his heroics at the London Stadium, Lingard finds himself down the pecking order at Manchester United. West Ham United are willing to sign him permanently this summer, but the Red Devils’ £25m valuation is beyond their budget.

The Hammers have been linked to alternative targets, but remain in the race for the Englishman. Everton, on the other hand, are preparing for life without Richarlison, who could leave for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Toffees believe Lingard could be an ideal replacement for the Brazilian, as Rafael Benitez could put the Englishman’s versatility to good use. The Manchester United ace can play in any of the attacking positions behind a central striker and could ignite a battle for his services on deadline day.

Leeds United agree €28m deal with Manchester United for Daniel James

Daniel James is all set to join Leeds United

Leeds United have struck a deal with Manchester United to bring Daniel James to Elland Road, according to Fabrizio Romano. Marcelo Bielsa was keen on the Welshman before he joined the Red Devils in 2019 and has now returned to get his man this summer.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has made James surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to bid him adieu.

Daniel James to Leeds from Manchester United, done deal now confirmed and here we go! The agreement has been completed for €28m with add ons. Personal terms agreed few minutes ago too. 🔴🤝 #MUFC #LUFC



Medical tomorrow morning, official announcement soon. https://t.co/5yDeUuXvJX pic.twitter.com/IE18u7zUz5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

The Welshman has already agreed personal terms with Leeds and a medical has been scheduled for Tuesday morning. An official announcement is expected to arrive after the completion of the medical. James has 9 goals from 74 appearances for Manchester United so far.

Loan deal for Manchester United star breaks down due to injury

Amad Diallo is set to stay at Manchester United after his loan deal collapsed

Amad Diallo is set to stay with Manchester United after his loan move to Feyenoord broke down due to an injury picked up in training, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Senegalese was close to joining the Dutch side and his medical was already scheduled. However, a muscle injury picked up in the last training session for the Red Devils has ruled out a move.

Amad Diallo move to Feyenoord on loan has definitely collapsed because of his injury in last training session. It’s a muscle injury - so he’s expected to stay at Man United after medical and travel scheduled with Feyenoord. 🔴🚫 #MUFC https://t.co/6Ld8js3qf6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Amad is now expected to stay with Manchester United beyond the summer. However, the Ivorian could depart Old Trafford on loan in January next year.

