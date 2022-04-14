Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: FA urged to ban Cristiano Ronaldo; Donny van de Beek tipped for second chance under Erik ten Hag, and more - 13 April 2022

Manchester United will be desperate for three points when they face bottom-placed Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils are seventh in the league standings and need a win to stay in the top-four race. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points with only seven games to go.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged the FA to ban Cristiano Ronaldo following his recent conduct. Elsewhere, Kevin Phillips believes Donny van de Beek could get a chance to revive his career under incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

On that note, here's a a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 13th April 2022:

FA urged to ban Cristiano Ronaldo by Gabriel Agbonlahor

Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised for hurting a fan.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to be banned for the incident after the Everton game. The Portuguese cut a sorry figure in the game against The Toffees at Goodison Park, which United lost 1-0.

After the game, the 37-year-old slapped a mobile phone off the hands of a young autistic Everton fan. The action was caught on camera, leading to widespread criticism. Ronaldo has since apologised for his behaviour and offered to host the fan at Old Trafford.

GOAL News @GoalNews The mother of the 14-year-old who was the victim of Cristiano Ronaldo's 'phone slap' says Manchester United have handled the situation "terribly" and "just made things even worse". The mother of the 14-year-old who was the victim of Cristiano Ronaldo's 'phone slap' says Manchester United have handled the situation "terribly" and "just made things even worse". https://t.co/0SluFTDwVJ

However, speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner should get the young fan a new phone and Everton tickets.

“If it was any other player, this would have been a bigger story and a bigger problem; Ronaldo feels like he can do whatever he wants. He’s offered to bring the young boy to a Man United game, but that’s a punishment at the moment. Why would an Everton fan go to watch Man United play?” said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

“He should be buying him a new phone and try and get him Everton tickets. It’s shocking from Ronaldo. Don’t take out your poor performance on a young fan. It’s very poor, and he should be punished. The club won’t punish him; he could come in six hours late, and they wouldn’t do anything."

Agbonlahor added that the Manchester United attacker should be handed a ban to set an example.

“What needs to happen is the FA needs to fine him and give him a suspension. He needs to know you can’t do whatever you want. Yes, you’re one of the best players to ever play the game, but that doesn’t give you a licence to do whatever you like."

Kevin Phillips tips Donny van de Beek to get second chance under Erik ten Hag

Donny van de Beek has struggled since joining Everton on loan.

Donny van de Beek could be handed a chance to revive his career under Erik ten Hag, according to former Sunderland star Kevin Phillips.

The Dutch midfielder enjoyed a steady rise under Ten Hag at Ajax but has failed to impress since arriving at Old Trafford in 2020. A loan move to Everton this January has not worked either.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said that Ten Hag’s arrival could hand Van de Beek a new lease of life:

“I have slight reservations about him. Two managers have opted not to pick him regularly now. They’ve worked with him day-in, day-out. If you’ve got two top-class managers not trusting him, then why would Ten Hag be any different? Their relationship goes a fair way back. I think he’ll get another opportunity under Ten Hag, so let’s hope he can take it. But I have my doubts,” said Phillips.

Van de Beek has made just five starts for Everton since them on loan from Manchester United in January.

Dimitri Payet reveals he turned down Manchester United

Dimitri Payet turned down a move to Old Trafford in 2017

Dimitri Payet has revealed that he turned down Manchester United before joining Marseille in 2017. The Frenchman has been on fire since arriving at the Stade Velodrome and could have been a fine fit at Old Trafford.

433 @433



13 Goals

12 Assists



The form of his life Dimitri Payet this season:13 Goals12 AssistsThe form of his life Dimitri Payet this season:⚽️ 13 Goals🅰️ 12 AssistsThe form of his life 🔥 https://t.co/hHIfMkCct5

Speaking to RMC Sport, as relayed by Goal, Payet said that his decision to join Les Phoceens was a personal choice:

“I’m not someone who lives with regrets. I made a choice, which was just as much related to football as it was to family, to come back to Marseille. There were other clubs, big clubs. There were Manchester United and others. It was a personal and family choice. I think it was the best for me and my family,” said Payet.

