Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Fernando Santos blasts Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils in Jude Bellingham race, and more - December 6, 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League after 14 games this season. New manager Erik ten Hag will have his eyes on a top-four finish as he aims to get the club back to their glory days.

Meanwhile, Portugal manager Fernando Santos is least pleased with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being substituted. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Red Devils are still in the race to sign Jude Bellingham.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 6, 2022:

Fernando Santos blasts Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United last month.

Fernando Santos is least pleased with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted in the last game.

The 37-year-old was hauled off midway through the second half of the game against South Korea in Portugal's last group game in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner reacted angrily, evoking memories of similar incidents this season with Manchester United.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was deeply unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s behaviour as the forward left the pitch when he was substituted against South Korea.



(Source: Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was deeply unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s behaviour as the forward left the pitch when he was substituted against South Korea.(Source: @guardian_sport 🚨 Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was deeply unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s behaviour as the forward left the pitch when he was substituted against South Korea.(Source: @guardian_sport) https://t.co/XFNn7gegrB

Speaking to the press, Santos said that the matter has been sorted internally.

“Have I already watched the footage? Yes. I didn't like it. Didn't like it at all. From there, it's things you sort out internally. It was sorted out this way, and now we think about the game tomorrow. Everyone is focused on the game,” said Santos.

Santos went on to open up on Ronaldo’s future, saying he isn't aware of the player’s next move. The 37-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr recently.

"I didn't speak to him about that. This morning I spoke to the players, but we didn't talk about this. I didn't know anything about this topic, to be fair. When I arrived here (at the news conference), someone told me about the news," said Santos.

He continued:

"But I don't know anything. It's his decision; it's his matter, not ours. Cristiano is 100% focused on the World Cup and on helping the team. That's his focus right now. About other situations, I don't know anything.”

Ronaldo has scored once in three games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is currently a free agent. He will start on the bench in Portugal's last-16 game with Switzerland tonight.

Manchester United remain in Jude Bellingham race

Jude Bellingham has admirers at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United are still in the race to sign Jude Bellingham.

The English midfielder already has a beeline for his signature after a series of outstanding outings for Borussia Dortmund. The 19-year-old has taken the 2022 FIFA World Cup by storm as well.

CaughtOffside @caughtoffside EXCLUSIVE



Manchester United are not necessarily out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham just yet



So which clubs are in the strongest position?



Full story EXCLUSIVEManchester United are not necessarily out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham just yet #MUFC So which clubs are in the strongest position? @FabrizioRomano has clarified the situation...Full story 🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨Manchester United are not necessarily out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham just yet #MUFC 🔴So which clubs are in the strongest position? @FabrizioRomano has clarified the situation...👀Full story 👇👇

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of Bellingham, but recent reports have suggested that they're out of the running for his services.

In his column for Caught Offside, though, Romano said that Manchester United remain on the teenager’s trail but are focussed on January. However, he added that Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are ahead of the Red Devils in the race for Bellingham.

“As far as I understand, it’s not that Manchester United are out of the race. They want Bellingham, but they know Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid have different power on the market at this stage of their project. So Man United will try but they know it’s more than difficult. Focus now is on January, not on June yet,” wrote Romano.

Bellingham has registered nine goals and three assists in 22 games across competitions for Dortmund this season.

Alejandro Garnacho not ready for No. 7 shirt yet, says Wes Brown

Alejandro Garnacho is tipped for a great future at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown reckons Alejandro Garnacho is not ready to take on the No. 7 shirt just yet.

The fabled number is now vacant after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Garnacho is tipped to be the Portuguese’s successor for the shirt. The Argentinean has enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough campaign with the Red Devils this year.

Speaking to The Metro, Brown showered praise on Garnacho.

“Maybe not just yet (if Garnacho is ready to take up the No. 7 shirt), and I don’t mean that in a bad way. He is a great young player. I love his attitude on the pitch, the way he wants it, the way he attacks,” said Brown.

He added:

“With young kids sometimes, it like, ‘give me the ball, and I will give it straight back to you’. But he’s not into that; he wants to show everyone how good he is. He wants to do well for himself and do well for the team.”

United Journal @theutdjournal There is the possibility of an impressive front three of Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho starting against Cádiz CF tomorrow. #mufc #mujournal [MU] There is the possibility of an impressive front three of Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho starting against Cádiz CF tomorrow. #mufc #mujournal [MU]

Brown went on to speak highly of Erik ten Hag for his handling of the teenager.

“I think the manager has done well too holding off on him for quite a long time in that first period of the season. I know he has been training with the lads every day, and he has probably been a bit frustrated he hasn’t been involved a little bit earlier. But that has helped him, getting that bit of anger out to show that he is good enough to play in this team. Now it is just about managing that,” said Brown.

Garnacho has appeared 11 times for Manchester United this season across all competitions, scoring three goals and setting up another three.

