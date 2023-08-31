Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Fiorentina reject loan proposal for Sofyan Amrabat; Jadon Sancho backed to leave, and more - August 31, 2023

Manchester United are hoping to further bolster their squad before the end of the summer. Manager Erik ten Hag has signed a few players in the current window but remains hopeful for further reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina have rejected the Red Devils' loan offer to take midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan. Elsewhere, attacker Jadon Sancho has been backed to leave Old Trafford on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 31, 2023.

Fiorentina reject Manchester United's loan proposal for Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat wants to move to Old Trafford.

Fiorentina have rejected an offer from Manchester United to sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan, according to The Daily Mail.

The Moroccan midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for quite some time, but a deal has failed to take shape. The Red Devils reportedly have to offload players before they can sanction a transfer for the 27-year-old.

However, with time running out this summer, the Premier League giants have now opted to propose a temporary deal. Manchester United have offered £1.7 million in loan fees for Amrabat, but it has been swiftly rejected by the Serie A side.

Fiorentina want assurances of a permanent transfer and are looking for a purchase option to be included in the loan deal. The Moroccan has his heart set on joining the Red Devils, who're likely to return with an improved proposal.

Jadon Sancho backed to leave Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Jadon Sancho could be a high-profile departure from Manchester in the final days of the summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The English forward arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 but has failed to live up to expectations. He has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag since the Dutchman's arrival last year.

Jones told Give Me Sport that the Red Devils could receive a surprise proposal for the 23-year-old in the final days of the transfer window.

"Jadon Sancho is an interesting one. I’d say with Jadon, it looks like it has really big potential to be the big surprise of deadline day because he’s not in the team.

"Anthony Martial is even going in ahead of him, and because he’s seemed low on confidence and out of form," said Jones.

He continued:

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if someone was to make a proposal to take him on the last day of the window.

"There’s always one or two that get sprung on us, and it feels like, because of the profile of Sancho right now and how far he has sunk at Manchester United, it’s probably a good guess that he could be one.”

Ten Hag opted to use Sancho as a false nine in pre-season.

Red Devils remain interested in Leonardo Spinazzola

Leonardo Spinazzola has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United remain interested in Leonardo Spinazzola, despite reports saying that they're in talks to sign Marc Cucurella, according to journalist Michael Bridge.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new left-back following the recent injury to Luke Shaw. Ten Hag has identified Cucurella as an option, and the club are reportedly in talks with Chelsea to secure a deal.

However, Bridge told Give Me Sport that the Premier League giants want an experienced player for the position.

"Marc Cucurella has been talked about as well, but Sky Italy are reporting that Roma’s Spinazzola is an option they're looking at as well," said Bridge.

He continued:

“With Malacia and Shaw injured, Ten Hag wants to bring in an experienced left back, and, of course, when the Champions League starts, it's going to be Tuesday, Saturday, Saturday, Wednesday.

"It's going to be difficult, so they need to get a bit more experience in that squad.”

Roma are likely to be open to let Spinazzola leave for a fair price, as the player’s contract expires next summer.