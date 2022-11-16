Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player advises Cristiano Ronaldo to retire after 2022 FIFA World Cup; Red Devils monitoring Bayer Leverkusen full-back, and more - November 16, 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League after 14 games. Erik ten Hag’s wards have won eight and lost four league games this season.

Meanwhile, former Italy international Antonio Cassano has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to retire after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Red Devils are monitoring a Bayer Leverkusen full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 16, 2022:

Antonio Cassano advises Cristiano Ronaldo to retire after 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has cut a sorry figure of late at Manchester United.

Antonio Cassano reckons Cristiano Ronaldo should hang up his boots after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese made headlines this week with a controversial interview that more or less signaled the end of his association with Manchester United. The 37-year-old has struggled under Ten Hag this season, managing just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils.

Speaking to Bobo TV, as cited by Sport Witness, Cassano slammed Ronaldo for his recent actions.

“Now I say that Ronaldo does not have the courage to admit that for three years he is no longer himself. This year he had to go to Sporting Lisbon and then quit after the World Cup. He’s a problem for the coaches; he puts his teammates in trouble. He didn’t even call Benzema to congratulate him. He has a blindfold in front of his eyes and thinks he can play until he’s 50,” said Cassano.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Manchester United players do not expect Cristiano Ronaldo to be part of the squad when the Premier League resumes, sources have told @RobDawsonESPN Manchester United players do not expect Cristiano Ronaldo to be part of the squad when the Premier League resumes, sources have told @RobDawsonESPN 👋 https://t.co/Agu68QIaEe

The former Italy international accused the five-time Ballon d’Or winner of being selfish.

“Dear Ronaldo, I tell you one thing: finish big with the World Cup. He can’t keep throwing tantrums, and he can’t think he can still play at a high level. He has such a disproportionate ego, but he is not like Messi who can also play sitting down. He can’t physically cope anymore. He is confirming that he always puts his selfishness first,” said Cassano.

Ronaldo is currently with the Portugal team as they prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this week.

Manchester United monitoring Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Jeremie Frimpong, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch defender has been very impressive for Bayer Leverkusen since arriving at the club in 2021. His recent form has earned him admirers at Old Trafford.

Jeremie Frimpong @JeremieFrimpong Dream come true!!!!! Thank you to all of you who have helped me along the way Dream come true!!!!! Thank you to all of you who have helped me along the way 💭🇳🇱 https://t.co/iXTTNg8h4M

The Red Devils want a new right-back to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka in January. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that Manchester United have scouted Frimpong on multiple occasions. However, Romano added that a move is unlikely this winter.

“They need probably a new right-back. As an opportunity on the market, Jeremie Frimpong is one of the players they are following. They have sent their scouts multiple times to follow him, but Bayer Leverkusen will try to keep the player until the end of the season, so it’s not going to be an easy one,” said Romano.

The 21-year-old has five goals and three assists from 21 games across competitions this season.

Erik ten Hag pleased with Tyrell Malacia’s efforts against Fulham

Tyrell Malacia has hit the ground running at Old Trafford this season.

Erik ten Hag has expressed satisfaction at Tyrell Malacia’s efforts at right-back against Fulham last weekend. The Dutch left-back filled in for the suspended Diogo Dalot and performed admirably to help Manchester United pick up a win.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag said that Malacia found the right balance in the position despite being left-footed.

“(He) did a great job. I had already seen at training that he can do that just as well as at left-back. He can also play well on the right. Of course, there are points if you are left-footed and play on that flank that it is more difficult, but he has found the balance well,” said Ten Hag.

Malacia joined the Red Devils this summer and has registered 15 appearances across competitions.

