Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Red Devils decision to keep Cristiano Ronaldo; club sent Casemiro warning, and more - September 8, 2022

Manchester United welcome Real Sociedad to Old Trafford on Thursday in their UEFA Europa League opener. New manager Erik ten Hag has taken his team on a four-game winning run and will look to start his European campaign with a win.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed the Red Devils’ decision to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Casemiro could grow restless if first-team football continues to elude him.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 8, 2022:

Kevin Campbell backs Manchester United decision to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Kevin Campbell believes Manchester United were right in keeping hold of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The Portuguese was eager to leave Old Trafford in the recent transfer window, but a move failed to materialise. The Red Devils had no intention to let him leave, with Ten Hag reiterating his desire to keep the 37-year-old at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Ronaldo will have an important part to play this season.

“I think Man United have done the right thing keeping him. He will have a part to play. I have no doubt about it. I think he will get a runout on Thursday in the Europa League. They have got to utilise him. There will be an injury here and there so he will have to come in and do the business. He can score goals from all over the pitch,” said Campbell.

Campbell added that Ronaldo’s attitude has changed, as he is staying at Old Trafford for a while.

“It is good business, and you can see that his attitude has changed. That is because he is going nowhere. Everyone is happy when the results pick up,” said Campbell.

Ronaldo has been named in the starting XI against Sociedad.

Manchester United sent Casemiro warning by Gabriel Agbonlahor

Casemiro is expected to become a mainstay in midfield at Old Trafford.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Manchester United that Casemiro would grow restless if he continues to sit on the bench. The Brazilian was kept out of the starting XI by Scott McTominay since his arrival but has secured his first start against Sociedad.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that McTominay has stepped up since Casemiro’s arrival.

“I feel like Casemiro, give it one more game and he’ll be thinking ‘Hang on a minute, what’s going on here? You signed me for £60million; get me in the team. I don’t care if McTominay’s doing well; you’re not signing me to sit on the bench’,” said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“It just shows that when a big player comes in, sometimes other players step their game up. I feel McTominay has definitely stepped his game up.”

Casemiro left Real Madrid to arrive at Old Trafford this summer

Diogo Dalot reveals he could have joined AC Milan this summer

Diogo Dalot has been on inspired form this season.

Diogo Dalot has said that he could have joined AC Milan this summer before deciding to stay at Manchester United. The Portuguese has become Ten Hag’s preferred choice for the right-back role at Old Trafford this season.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Diogo Dalot: “Milan are a great club and I loved the season with the Rossoneri. But it wasn’t just up to me… in the end I decided to stay at United and it was the right choice.” Diogo Dalot: “Milan are a great club and I loved the season with the Rossoneri. But it wasn’t just up to me… in the end I decided to stay at United and it was the right choice.” #MUFC ✅ Diogo Dalot: “Milan are a great club and I loved the season with the Rossoneri. But it wasn’t just up to me… in the end I decided to stay at United and it was the right choice.” #MUFC 🇵🇹🔴

Speaking recently, Dalot said that he has become a better defender since spending a season on loan at the San Siro.

“Milan are a great club, and I loved the season with the Rossoneri. But it (transfer) wasn't just up to me. In the end, I decided to stay at United, and it was the right decision. If I'm a better defender, I owe it to Milan,” said Dalot.

He added:

“Italian football is different from the Premier League, and I had to adapt in just one year, and playing in Serie A has helped me a lot. Over the past two years here in Manchester, the minutes have increased and, consequently, so has self-esteem.”

Dalot has jumped ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

