Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player gives verdict on Erik ten Hag's Cristiano Ronaldo treatment; Red Devils reignite interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder, and more - November 3, 2022

Manchester United will travel to the Estadio Anoeta on Thursday (November 3) to face Real Sociedad in a top-of-the-table UEFA Europa League. Erik ten Hag’s men need to win by two goals to top Group E. The visitors (12) trail Sociedad (15) by three points.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils left-back Patrice Evra has provided his opinion on Erik ten Hag’s treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have reignited their interest in a Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 3, 2022:

Patrice Evra gives verdict on Erik ten Hag's Cristiano Ronaldo treatment

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in and out of the team this season.

Patrice Evra reckons it's harsh to judge Erik ten Hag on his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Dutchman wants the best for Manchester United.

The Portuguese has struggled for game time at Old Trafford this season under Ten Hag and continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

Speaking to PA News Agency, Evra said that he has asked Ten Hag to turn down questions about Ronaldo.

“I think this saga with Cristiano Ronaldo and Ten Hag, I asked Ten Hag to please stop answering when people ask you about Cristiano because people don’t know what is happening behind the scenes. People forget Cristiano is a human, even if I call him a lion because of how many goals he scores, but he has emotions and feelings,” said Evra.

He continued:

“I never judge someone when they have what they say is the wrong attitude and that is what people have to do. We are really fast to judge on what? Oh ‘he did this, so we have to punish him’ but what about the why? What I think is Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player on earth, and Ten Hag is a manager who wants Manchester United to perform and win trophies.”

Evra went on to tip Ten Hag and Ronaldo to find the best solution to the situation.

"They both have their reasons, and I know they will find the best solution, either to work together or maybe one leaves because at the end I am only focused on United, and the most important thing is United, not Ronaldo or Ten Hag,” said Evra.

The Portuguese has appeared 14 times across ccompetitions for the Red Devils this season and has scored thrice.

Manchester United reignite Jude Bellingham interest

Jude Bellingham is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Jude Bellingham, according to The Daily Mirror.

The English midfielder, who is valued at £100 million by Borussia Dortmund, is Ten Hag’s top target for next summer. The 19-year-old was heavily courted by the Red Devils in 2020, but he snubbed them for a move to the Bundesliga side.

Bellingham has gone from strength to strength since arriving at Signal Iduna Park. He has been one of Dortmund’s best players this campaign, registering nine goals from 19 games.

Manchester United are impressed by his rise and reckon the teenager could be vital to Ten Hag’s squad revamp at Old Trafford. However, the Red Devils may have to ward off competition from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool for his signature.

David de Gea not in talks with other clubs, says Fabrizio Romano

David de Gea wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that David de Gea is not in talks with any potential suitors at the moment. The Spanish goalkeeper is in the final year of his contract with Manchester United, who are yet to offer him a new deal.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 31-year-old wants to extend his association with the Red Devils.

“David de Gea is not in talks with any other club, as of now. He’s only waiting for Manchester United, and he’d really love to stay. Ultimately, it will be Erik ten Hag’s decision, and his words about De Gea were really positive in the last few weeks. I haven’t been told anything about De Gea’s wages or the terms of the deal yet, but he wants to stay at Old Trafford, for sure, so let’s see,” wrote Romano.

De Gea has been an ever-present figure in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI this season, keeping eight clean sheets in 17 games across competitions.

