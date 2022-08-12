Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player says Red Devils will survive Cristiano Ronaldo departure; club advised to sign new striker, and more - August 11, 2022

Manchester United endured an inauspicious start to Erik ten Hag’s Old Trafford tenure last weekend. The Dutch manager saw his side lose 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion at home.

Meanwhile, Red Devils legend Roy Keane believes the club will survive Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. Elsewhere, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged the Old Trafford outfit to sign a striker this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 11, 2022:

Roy Keane says Manchester United will survive Cristiano Ronaldo departure

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford is up in the air.

Roy Keane believes Manchester United will survive regardless of how the Cristiano Ronaldo saga ends. The Portuguese is eager to leave Old Trafford this summer in search of a new challenge.

Speaking on the Off the Ball podcast, Keane said that Ten Hag has to manage the situation tactfully.

"I would say that if they move Ronaldo on in the next week or two, then the manager has put a marker down, and it is fine; United will survive. They would need one or two replacements in because they can't guarantee with (Anthony) Martial,” said Keane.

He added:

“If he puts his foot down and says: 'You are staying because we want 20-odd goals from you,' I think that can be done as well. I don't think it is a case of everyone saying: 'Ronaldo, you have got to get rid of him,' you have got to manage the situation.”

Keane added that United cannot afford to let Ronaldo leave, though.

“He might say to Ronaldo : 'We need you; we need your goals,;we are short of a squad.' Okay, his body language towards the end of last season wasn't great; he has to improve on that. You have got to stroke his ego a little bit, and his behaviour has to improve as a senior player, but I think if United decide, if the deal suits everybody, you can let him go,” said Keane.

He added:

"But I don't think United are in a position to allow a player who guarantees you 20 goals to walk out the door.”

Ronaldo finished last season as the club’s top scorer, registering 24 goals in 38 games across competitions.

Kevin Campbell advises Red Devils to sign new striker

Cody Gakpo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Kevin Campbell believes Manchester United should end their pursuit of Cody Gakpo and sign a number nine. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the PSV Eindhoven attacker in the last few days.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Gakpo, 23, is quite similar to the attacking players currently at Ten Hag’s disposal.

“Gakpo is a really good player. Is he very different to what they have got though? They have (Jadon) Sancho, (Marcus) Rashford, (Anthony) Martial and (Anthony) Elanga. None of them are out-and-out centre-forwards. They need a proper striker, for me. That should be their focus,” said Campbell.

The Premier League giants are yet to bolster their attack this summer. PSV value Gakpo at £35 million. He contributed 21 goals and 15 assists in 46 games across competitions last season.

Alan Hutton slams Erik ten Hag’s Christian Eriksen decision

Christian Eriksen has been brought in to add more creativity to the Manchester United team.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has criticised Ten Hag’s decision to use Christian Eriksen as the number nine against Brighton. The Danish midfielder struggled in an unfamiliar position as United lost the game.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that Ronaldo should lead the line if he's fully fit.

“I think it (starting Christian Eriksen as a false nine) is one of the problems. You don’t normally see Man United playing with that false nine. You’ve got players like Rashford and Sancho who, if they’re playing at a high level, then you can get away with it,” said Hutton.

He continued:

"There’s not doubting the fact that the (Cristiano) Ronaldo issue is a problem. If he’s fully fit, he plays. He’s obviously not up to speed yet, and the manager doesn’t want to take that risk."

Hutton added:

“It will be interesting to see where Man United go from here. There was a lot of expectation with Ten Hag, and it’s not gone to plan, so it will be interesting to see how they move on from this and if Ronaldo will come back in right away.“

Christian Eriksen, 30, joined Manchester United on a Bosman move this summer.

