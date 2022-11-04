Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player slams Erik ten Hag for Cristiano Ronaldo treatment; Red Devils planning contract renewal of 2 players, and more - November 4, 2022

Manchester United secured a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on Thursday (November 4), in the UEFA Europea League, with teenage sensation Alejandro Garnacho scoring the winner. However, the win wasn’t enough to secure Erik ten Hag’s side top spot in Group E, as the Premier League giants finished behind Sociedad on goal difference.

Meanwhile, former Portugal winger Paulo Futre has slammed United manager Erik ten Hag for his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are planning to hand contract extensions to two players.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 4, 2022:

Paulo Futre slams Erik ten Hag for Cristiano Ronaldo treatment

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a tough season so far at Old Trafford.

Paulo Futre has slammed Erik ten Hag for his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled for game time since the Dutchman took charge at Manchester United. Ten Hag has opted to use the Portuguese mostly from the bench, leaving the player frustrated.

Ten Hag has adopted a tough stance at times with Ronaldo, even banishing him from the first team for a game for improper conduct (refusing to come on as a substitute).

The Portuguese has appeared 15 times for the Red Devils this season but has scored just thrice. Speaking to Marca, Futre accused Ten Hag of humiliating the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I think Ten Hag cannot do what he did. He is humiliating him. I respect him, but Cristiano has won the Ballon d'Or award five times. And you cannot tell someone like that to come on with just two minutes until the end of the match. He can't do that,” said Futre.

Ronaldo failed to leave Manchester United this summer but is likely to move once his contract expires next year. A departure in January cannot be ruled out either.

Manchester United planning contract renewal for Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot

Marcus Rashford has been impressive under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are planning to hand out new contracts to Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot, according to 90 Min.

Both players have turned over a new leaf since the arrival of Ten Hag at Old Trafford. Rashford has rediscovered his goalscoring form, while Dalot has made the right-back slot his own. However, the two of them are in the final year of their contract with the Red Devils but are yet to sign an extension.

Manchester United have the option of an additional year in the contracts of both players. However, the club remain confident that Rashford and Dalot will have no qualms about putting pen to paper on new deals.

The Red Devils have already made progress in initial talks with the players’ representatives. Rashford and Dalot both want to stay at the club for the unforeseeable future. The club are hoping to tie them down to new contracts before the end of the year.

Virgil van Dijk heaps praise on Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez has been a revelation at Old Trafford this season.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has heaped praise on Lisandro Martinez. The Argentinean joined Manchester United from Ajax this summer and has been one of the signings of the summer. At the start of the season, many pundits tipped the 24-year-old to fail due to his lack of height. However, Martinez has proved them wrong.

Speaking to Red Devils legend Gary Neville on The Overlap, Van Dijk had only positive things to say about the Argentinean.

“Height difference is something that you shouldn’t even mention. It can help you if you are a bit taller, but it can also not help you in certain ways. I think he did fantastic against us; he is a good signing for United – very passionate, good on the ball. I can only speak positive about him,” said Van Dijk.

He added:

“I have a lot of respect for what he’s achieved so far. Hopefully, he’ll be doing well for United, but not getting successful! I think in England, everyone has to say something about everyone. But he’s showed already many good performances, and he shouldn’t even think about the other stuff.”

Martinez has appeared 18 times across competitions for Manchester United this season.

