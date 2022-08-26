Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player tips Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire to leave Old Trafford; club preparing £25 million final offer for PSV attacker, and more - August 25, 2022

Manchester United got their season back on track with a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday (August 22) in the Premier League. The result saw Erik ten Hag’s team climb up to 14th place in the league table.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes both Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire will leave Old Trafford this summer. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are preparing a £25 million offer for a PSV Eindhoven attacker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 25, 2022:

Paddy Kenny tips Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire to leave Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo remains determined to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Paddy Kenny has backed both Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United this summer.

The two players were left out of the starting XI for Monday’s game against Liverpool. The Portuguese entered the game in the final minutes for a cameo, while Maguire was an unused substitute.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny also pointed out that United enjoyed a perfect game in the duo's absence.

“Obviously, Ronaldo wants to leave, and Maguire has been linked with Chelsea. So there are possibilities there for them in the next week or so. Man United played unbelievably well against Liverpool. Liverpool have injuries, and they have a bit of a hangover from last season; they are missing Mane, and that’s massive for them,” said Kenny.

He added:

“Man United had to have a performance, simple as. The two games they started with were embarrassing. Every player would hold their hands up and say that. That was the perfect game for them to go out there and change things, and Ronaldo and Maguire weren’t there. So we will have to see what that means for their positions at the club now.”

Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Sporting Lisbon this summer. Meanwhile, Chelsea could sign Maguire if they are unable to land Leicester City's Wesley Fofana.

Manchester United preparing £25 million final offer for Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are preparing a £25 million final offer for Cody Gakpo, according to Football Insider.

The Premier League giants remain eager to bolster their attack this summer and have identified the Dutchman as a target. Gakpo has caught the eye with a string of impressive outings for PSV Eindhoven recently. Erik ten Hag is ready to take him to Old Trafford.

The Dutch manager has identified Ajax's Antony as his numero uno attacking target this summer.

However, Ten Hag is also an admirer of Gakpo and wants the player in addition to the Brazilian. The PSV forward has three goals and four assists in seven games across competitions this season already and is tied to the club till 2026.

Red Devils ready to offer £30 million for Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are willing to pay £30 million to secure the signature of Marco Asensio this summer, according to Relevo via Caught Offside.

The Spanish midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to sign a new deal. Ten Hag wants to add more creativity to his ranks, and Asensio has emerged as an option.

The Spaniard was once tipped for great things at the Santiago Bernabeu, but an untimely injury has rocked his career. Asensio enjoyed a decent return last season, scoring 12 times in 42 games across competitions but is surplus to requirements at Los Blancos. The Red Devils are hoping he would get back to his best at Old Trafford.

