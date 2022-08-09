Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player tips Cristiano Ronaldo to stay; pundit expects Erik ten Hag to be sacked by November, and more - August 8, 2022

Manchester United were beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday for the very first team. The Red Devils need to reinvest in their squad before the end of the summer.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Old Trafford this season. Elsewhere, pundit John Wenham has tipped new United manager Erik ten Hag to get the sack by November.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 8, 2022:

Kevin Campbell tips Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is a frustrated figure at Old Trafford.

Kevin Campbell believes Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Manchester United beyond the summer. The Portuguese wants to leave Old Trafford this summer but has struggled to attract suitors.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Jorge Mendes is working to find a solution for Cristiano Ronaldo and will try until the end of the window. Ronaldo is still positive in the dressing room and is a top professional. [ @FabrizioRomano , United Stand YT] #mufc Jorge Mendes is working to find a solution for Cristiano Ronaldo and will try until the end of the window. Ronaldo is still positive in the dressing room and is a top professional. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT] #mufc

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said said that Ten Hag must convince the 37-year-old to continue his association with the Red Devils.

“There has to be another round of talks. Erik ten Hag needs to say to him, ‘Look, you are going nowhere. You need to knuckle down. You have a part to play here.’ He has signed a contract at the end of the day. Ronaldo is frustrated. That is clear,” said Campbell.

He added:

“There are not many bigger clubs out there than Manchester United, though. There is not many clubs coming in for him, and that is because they cannot afford him. He is paid that well. I think there is going to have to be a bridge built. I think he will end up staying for the season, I really do.”

Ronaldo started the Brighton game on the bench. He came on a second-half substitute but failed to impact proceedings as the Ten Hag era at Old Trafford kicked off on a losing note.

John Wenham expects Erik ten Hag to be sacked by November

John Wenham expects Erik ten Hag to get the sack by November this year. The Dutch manager endured an unceremonious start to his reign at Old Trafford, with his team getting outplayed by Brighton on Sunday.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Welcome to Manchester United, Erik ten Hag Welcome to Manchester United, Erik ten Hag 💔 https://t.co/6OCijXI3cm

Speaking to Football Insider, Wenham questioned some of Ten Hag’s decisions since taking charge of the Red Devils.

“He arrived at one of their games last season to watch one of their games, I think it was Palace away. He was so unfriendly to the media in a new country that I thought ‘this doesn’t look good’, straight away. Then there was the Rangnick stuff; it seemed like he wanted him out even though they were meant to work together,” said Wenham.

He added:

“In pre-season, players were walking out at half time and not really respecting him. Tottenham interviewed him, and he was so unimpressive that we went with Nuno instead. He is not going to work. He had his money to spend. I saw Gary Neville saying he needs more money; yesterday they left Champions League winner Raphael Varane on the bench in favour of a new five-foot-tall centre-back and Maguire.”

Wenham went on to slam Ten Hag for starting Christian Eriksen in an unfamiliar number nine role against the Seagulls.

“It’s insane. For me, he isn’t going to work out and he will be gone very, very early. I see him being gone by November. He might be saved by Eriksen pulling things out of the bag. He’s still starting Rashford, Dalot at right-back and Eriksen played as a false nine. He’s never played there in his life,” said Wenham.

United travel to Brentford on Saturday (August 13) for their second league game of the season, where Ten Hag and co. will hope to get off the mark.

Midfield duo not good enough for Red Devils, says Frank McAvennie

Scott McTominay and Fred have received criticism for their performances for Manchester United.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes Scott McTominay and Fred are not good enough for Manchester United. The two players have been regulars in an unimpressive midfield at Old Trafford in the last couple of seasons.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that the duo do not deserve to be mainstays in the playing XI.

“My thoughts on half the team; the boys are not good enough. Some of them are not good enough to play for Man United. It’s alright doing it in pre-season, but they haven’t been doing it in the Premier League,” said McAvennie.

He added:

“Fred, McTominay, for me they’re not good enough for Man United. I’m not saying they’re not good players, but Man United is a huge club. For McTominay and Fred to be a mainstay in that team is criminal.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav