Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player urges Red Devils to play Cristiano Ronaldo regularly; David de Gea ready to take pay cut to stay at Old Trafford, and more - November 2, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to lock horns with Real Sociedad on Thursday (November 3) in mathday six of the UEFA Europa League. Erik ten Hag’s men are second in Group E, three points behind their opponents.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils defender Mikael Silvestre has urged the club to play Cristiano Ronaldo more often. Elsewhere, goalkeeper David de Gea is willing to take a pay cut to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 2, 2022:

Mikael Silvestre urges Manchester United to play Cristiano Ronaldo more

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled for game time at Old Trafford this season.

Michael Silvestre has urged Manchester United to play Cristiano Ronaldo regularly, even if the team fare better without him.

The Portuguese has endured a difficult season at Old Trafford since Erik ten Hag took over the reins at the club. The 37-year-old has been tipped to leave the Red Devils when his contract expires next summer.

However, speaking to BettingExpert, as cited by The Metro, Silvestre said that Ronaldo can still contribute to the team.

“I think Cristiano can add to the team, whether it’s Premier League, Europa League, or when the cups start, when you score 20-plus goals from one season to another. He hasn’t aged five years. He might be less mobile than others, than Marcus Rashford for example, but top clubs need top strikers,” said Silvestre.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🎙️ Gary Neville on Cristiano Ronaldo: “He's coming to the end of his career and Manchester United are a better team without him. He's just got to get used to it or leave." 🎙️ Gary Neville on Cristiano Ronaldo: “He's coming to the end of his career and Manchester United are a better team without him. He's just got to get used to it or leave." https://t.co/uymkKeOjQn

The Frenchman added that Ten Hag needs to play the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as much as possible.

“It’s important that he plays as much as possible and that he’s available for the team. After that, the manager needs to find the balance to keep everybody fit, focused and happy. And that’s why it’s complicated because being on the bench, nobody likes it, that’s for sure,” said Silvestre.

Ronaldo has appeared 14 times for United this season and has scored thrice.

David de Gea ready to take pay cut to stay at Old Trafford

David de Gea is eager to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

David de Gea is willing to take a pay cut to stay at Manchester United, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside.

The Spanish goalkeeper is in the final year of his contract and is one of the highest paid players at Old Trafford. Despite doubts over his ball-playing abilities, Ten Hag recently said that he's pleased with the 31-year-old.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive David de Gea is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000-a-week wages to extend his stay at Manchester United.



(Source: David de Gea is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000-a-week wages to extend his stay at Manchester United.(Source: @TheAthleticFC 🚨 David de Gea is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000-a-week wages to extend his stay at Manchester United. (Source: @TheAthleticFC) https://t.co/5n49TGdV4t

De Gea has been an omnipresent figure under the Dutchman for the Red Devils this season. The Spaniard has played all 17 games this campaign and has been in inspired form.

The player is also eager to continue his association with Manchester United and is even ready to sacrifice his hefty wages. De Gea has been a loyal servant to the club, standing tall through the club's turbulent recent history.

The Red Devils are aware that replacing De Gea could be a big challenge, so the player’s gesture could please them.

Leeds United may not want to sell Tyler Adams to Red Devils, says Alan Hutton

Tyler Adams has admirers at Old Trafford.

Former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Alan Hutton reckons Leeds United many not allow Tyler Adams to join Manchester United.

The American midfielder reportedly has admirers at Old Trafford, with the club monitoring him from his RB Leipzig days. The 23-year-old moved to Elland Road this summer and has hit the ground running with Leeds.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that Adams is unlikely to join Manchester United at the moment.

“I do not think it is a player that they would want to leave. He has just come to the club so unless it was for a silly amount of money. I do not think they would let him leave for £5million more. Is he going to go to Man United and play? I do not think so. Especially not at this moment in time,” said Hutton.

He added:

“Do you want to leave Leeds to become a squad player? I do not think that is ideal when he has just come to the league. He wants to show everybody his talent, play where he is playing. Of course, if Man United come in for any player, they would be desperate to go, but is it going to happen? I am not so sure.”

The American has appeared 11 times for Leeds this season.

