Manchester United will welcome West Ham United to Old Trafford on Sunday (October 30) in the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag will be eager to pick up a win to continue his team’s quest for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has warned Cristiano Ronaldo about adjustments he will have to make if he leaves the Red Devils. Elsewhere, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed Liverpool to sign a Barcelona midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 30, 2022:

Robbie Fowler warns Cristiano Ronaldo of transfer adjustments

Cristiano Ronaldo has one foot out of Old Trafford.

Robbie Fowler has warned Cristiano Ronaldo that he will have to make adjustments to leave Manchester United.

The Portuguese was eager to depart Old Trafford this summer, but a move didn't materialise. The 37-year-old remains keen to get his wish next year, with his contract with the Red Devils up at the end of the season.

Speaking to The Mirror, as cited by Team Talk, Fowler said that Ronaldo’s departure would be in the best interests of all parties.

“It is quite clear that Ronaldo doesn’t fit into that plan, so the best concern for all parties is if he goes. The simple answer I can give you. He is a great player, but if he wants to play close to 90 minutes, then he has got to go. As a player, it is hard to get your head around that you aren’t the first player being picked for the team,” said Fowler.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Great team effort and a good victory. We stand together. Let’s go, United! Great team effort and a good victory. We stand together. Let’s go, United! 💪🏽 https://t.co/GnjAR3oM3s

Fowler added that the Portuguese will also have to take a pay cut if he wants to leave Old Trafford.

“That’s why I left Liverpool for Leeds. I felt for me and my game, as much as I love Liverpool, I needed to play football. I felt I was forced out of the club by not playing, but I needed to go and play for my own sanity,” said Fowler.

He continued:

“The money situation is massive, and any club in the world would take him. If he wants to continue to play at a good level, then unfortunately for him, he will have to take a huge pay cut. He should be aware of that.”

Ronaldo has appeared 13 times across competitions this season for Manchester United and has scored thrice.

Kevin Campbell backs Liverpool to sign Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong could be on the move next year.

Kevin Campbell reckons Frenkie de Jong could slot in seamlessly at Liverpool. The Dutch midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, with Manchester United eager to secure his signature.

While the transfer didn't materialise, the Red Devils remain hot on his heels at the moment. However, they could face competition from Liverpool for his signature. Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell was full of praise for De Jong.

“De Jong is a brilliant player. If he becomes available, there will be a lot of top clubs after him. I could see him operating in the Liverpool midfield alongside Thiago, Fabinho or (Jordan) Henderson. He is so versatile. He has even played centre-half in Spain,” said Campbell.

Campbell, though, added that De Jong would also be a great fit alongside Casemiro at Manchester United.

“Is he a Liverpool type of player? I think he is. He can do that kind of job. He could be an ever-present. I’m sure Man United would still be interested, though. Erik ten Hag is a big fan. Imagine De Jong alongside Casemiro.”

De Jong has one goal from 15 appearances across competitions this season for the Blaugrana.

Declan Rice wants to join Manchester United, says Alan Hutton

Declan Rice has admirers at Old Trafford.

Former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Alan Hutton reckons Declan Rice wants to join Manchester United. The West Ham United midfielder is a target for the Red Devils, who could be on the hunt for a new midfielder next summer.

Speaking to West Ham Zone, Hutton said that Rice would be an upgrade on Fred and Scott McTominay.

“I think everyone knows what Declan is capable of. I think so. I think he’ll show it to be honest with you, playing against Fred, McTominay. Against Fred and McTominay, I would back Declan Rice all day long. It doesn’t matter who Man United play, I think Declan will shine. He wants to go there and show them that he’s better than them,” said Hutton.

He added:

“I think that’s why he’ll do it. He’s a very good player playing against very good players. So he’ll stand up. That atmosphere won’t bother him; it’ll go in his favour. He does well wherever he goes, that’s what he does.”

Rice has appeared 17 times for the Hammers this season, scoring once.

